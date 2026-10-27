ASUS Unveils A New Device For Modern Mobility

Refined aesthetics: Precision-milled unibody using 6000-series aluminum alloy with clean lines, seamless finish, and seams as tight as 0.05mm Effortless agility: Ultraslim *1cm profile, starting at *1.2kg, and up to 26 hours of battery life for easy carrying and work across spaces Immersive display: 14-inch 3K OLED display with optional anti-glare, 120Hz refresh rate, and 90% screen-to-body ratio for vivid viewing Smooth performance: Up to Intel®️ CoreTM️ 7 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB PCIe®️ SSD, ASUS ExpertCool thermal solution, and Wi-Fi 6E Dependable assurance: ASUS ExpertGuardian includes layered security, MIL-STD-810H durability, and FIDO2 biometric authentication for total peace of mind

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, October 26, 2026 - ASUS unveiled the ExpertBook A7 (14′′ Intel), designed to set the new measure for the modern workday through refined aesthetics, effortless agility, and everyday assurance. Its seamless all-metal construction, clean lines, beautiful finish, and precision details create a sophisticated look that feels polished from every angle. With a compact design measuring just *1cm thin and starting at *1.2kg, ExpertBook A7 moves effortlessly from one workspace to the next, while smooth performance, advanced security, and dependable durability help professionals stay productive wherever work takes them. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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“As work becomes more hybrid across this region, professionals need a device that can move smoothly between the office, home, and everywhere in between. The ExpertBook A7 offers a lightweight design, reliable performance and comprehensive security that's perfect for those who are always on the go,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META) at ASUS.“At ASUS, we're committed to creating technology that makes work easier, helping users make the most of every moment, no matter where they are working from.”

Designed for professionals whose work moves with them, ExpertBook A7 brings together style and mobility without compromising the essentials of everyday productivity. From its precision-milled aluminum alloy construction and immersive 3K OLED display to its intuitive haptic touchpad, responsive performance, and layered protection, every element is carefully considered to create an experience that feels refined, effortless, and dependable throughout the day.

Aesthetics, measured in every line

ASUS ExpertBook A7 brings a fresh sense of style to everyday productivity. Its slim silhouette and refined finish create a sophisticated look that fits naturally across professional environments. Available in Lunar Silver and Eclipse Black, two distinct finishes add their own character while maintaining the same seamless, premium feel.

Precision CNC milling further defines the design. Formed from a single block of 6000-series aluminum alloy, its seamless unibody construction achieves a clean, refined finish with seams as tight as 0.03mm. By reducing visible gaps and potential weak points, the precision-milled construction enables a slimmer, more elegant profile while maintaining the strength needed for everyday use.

Agility, measured in millimeters

ASUS ExpertBook A7 is designed to move effortlessly through the day. Its exceptionally slim profile slips easily into a bag and feels natural to carry between meetings, workspaces, and commutes.

With up to 26 hours of battery life, ExpertBook A7 helps keep productivity moving through long days with fewer interruptions. Fast-charging technology restores up to 50% capacity in just 30 minutes, adding extra flexibility when time between meetings or workspaces is limited.

The compact form is complemented by thoughtful details designed to make everyday movement easier. Dual full-function USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®️ ports support data transfer, charging, and display output, while USB Type-A and HDMI®️ connectivity provide convenient access to displays, accessories, and everyday peripherals.

A glass-surface haptic touchpad enables fast scrolling and up to 3X the precision of standard touchpads for smooth, accurate control, with responsive feedback that feels natural and consistent with every gesture. The carefully engineered hinge balances torque and stability, allowing ExpertBook A7 to be opened smoothly with one hand, while minimizing screen wobble for a steady viewing experience.

Clarity, measured in every pixel

ASUS ExpertBook A7 features a 14-inch 3K OLED panel designed to make everyday viewing more vivid, comfortable, and immersive. A smudge-resistant anti-glare edge-to-edge glass surface helps reduce reflections for more comfortable viewing across changing environments, from brightly lit offices to shared workspaces. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps motion feeling smooth and responsive, while a 90% screen-to-body ratio creates a focused viewing experience within the laptop's compact form.

Performance that keeps pace

ASUS ExpertBook A7 combines its slim design with smooth, responsive performance for everyday productivity. Powered by up to an Intel®️ CoreTM️ 7 processor, with up to 16GB LPDDR5X memory and up to a 512GB PCIe®️ SSD storage, it is designed to keep presentations, multitasking, communication, browsing, and content creation moving smoothly throughout the workday.

The ASUS ExpertCool thermal solution helps maintain steady performance across everyday workloads while supporting the laptop's slim form. Wi-Fi 6E connectivity adds fast and reliable wireless performance, helping work stay connected and in sync across changing environments.

ASUS MyExpert further supports everyday productivity by bringing useful AI features together in one place. Its capabilities include document and image search, summarization, translation, writing assistance, meeting transcription, meeting summaries, and automatic to-do lists, helping professionals find information faster and move more efficiently from discussion to action.

Assurance built into every layer

ASUS ExpertBook A7 brings assurance into everyday work through ASUS ExpertGuardian, combining layered security, durable construction, and long-term protection to help safeguard both personal and business data wherever work happens.

The laptop features NIST SP 800-193-compliant commercial-grade BIOS protection alongside the Windows 11 Secured-core PC framework, helping strengthen protection from the firmware level through the operating system. ASUS also provides five years of BIOS and driver security updates, supporting dependable protection throughout the device lifecycle.

For secure and convenient access, fingerprint sign-in with FIDO2 authentication provides an additional layer of identity protection, while a discrete TPM 2.0 chip securely stores sensitive authentication information such as passwords and encryption keys. An integrated Kensington Nano Security Slot aids physical protection when the laptop is used in shared or higher-risk environments. ExpertBook A7 meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards and undergoes rigorous ASUS in-house durability testing designed to help ensure resilience across the demands of everyday use.