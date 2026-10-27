Rohtak Horror: Speeding Hyundai Verna Hits Mother-Daughter Duo, CCTV Video Goes Viral

A woman and daughter were reportedly injured after a speeding Hyundai Verna struck them on Sunday night in Rohtak, Haryana, close to Jat Bhawan. The two car passengers were immediately taken into custody by police, and CCTV footage of the incident has already appeared on social media. According to the injured daughter, Neelam, who lives in Gopal Colony, she was walking with her mother, Krishna Devi, towards Deen Dayal Park for an evening stroll at around 4.45 pm when the car hit them from behind near Jat Bhawan.

Neelam said the impact threw her away from the vehicle, while her mother fell in front of the car. She alleged that the occupants drove over Krishna Devi, leaving her trapped underneath the vehicle.

As soon as they saw the accident, onlookers hurried to the scene, stopped the vehicle, and apprehended the people inside. After removing Krishna Devi from under the car, they sent her to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak so she could receive medical care.

Neelam also said that when the two passengers were removed from the vehicle, they looked to be intoxicated. CCTV footage of the incident shows a white Hyundai Verna striking the two women from behind as they walk down the street. Police grabbed the footage as part of their investigation.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

तेज रफ्तार कार का कहर!

रोहतक में जाट भवन के पास देवीलाल पार्क जा रही मां-बेटी को पीछे से आई वरना कार ने टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में दोनों घायल हो गईं। आरोप है कि कार के नीचे फंसी मां के ऊपर भी गाड़ी चढ़ा दी गई। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने कार सवार दो युवकों को पकड़ लिया।CCTV में टक्कर की घटना कैद होने की बात सामने आई है। घायलों को PGI में भर्ती कराया गया। कार सवारों के नशे में होने का भी आरोप है।

@RohtakPolice @police_haryana @BJP4Haryana #Rohtak #Haryana #BreakingNews

- JOURNALIST SURENDRA KUMAR (@Surendr54007254) October 26, 2026

SHO Kamaljeet of the Urban Estate police station verified that officers got information about the collision and responded to the scene. Both injured women were transported to a medical facility. He stated that a case had been filed against the passengers of the automobile in response to Neelam's allegation. A further inquiry of the situation is now underway.