ITFC Surpasses US$100 Billion In Trade Finance Approvals

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the trade finance and trade development arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has surpassed US$100 billion in cumulative trade finance approvals since commencing operations in 2008.

The milestone marks a significant chapter in ITFC's contribution to supporting trade, economic resilience and sustainable development across its Member Countries.

Over nearly two decades, ITFC has provided and mobilized trade finance to support essential imports and exports, strengthen food and energy security, connect producers and exporters to markets, and provide businesses with the financing and inputs required to operate and grow.

The development impact extends beyond the scale of financing. In 2025 alone, ITFC-supported operations contributed to food access for approximately 24 million households and electricity access for an estimated 17.8 million households, reached around 460,000 farmers, and provided access to finance to 546 corporates and SMEs.

More than one-third of ITFC's cumulative approvals have supported Least Developed Countries, reflecting the Corporation's focus on markets where access to trade finance is often most constrained.

ITFC has also played an important countercyclical role during periods of global and regional disruption. Through financial crises, the COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical shocks, the Corporation continued supporting critical trade flows at times when commercial trade credit became increasingly constrained.

Commenting on the milestone, Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer, ITFC said:“Surpassing US$100 billion in cumulative approvals is more than a measure of scale. It represents nearly two decades of partnership with our Member Countries and a sustained commitment to using trade as a driver of development, resilience and opportunity. Behind this milestone are essential commodities delivered, businesses supported, markets connected and livelihoods strengthened. It also demonstrates what can be achieved when ITFC combines its own resources with the capital, expertise and partnerships of the wider IsDB Group and our financing partners.”

The milestone comes as the IsDB Group advances implementation of its Ten-Year Strategic Framework 2026–2035 and Five-Year Corporate Strategies 2026–2030. ITFC will build on its track record by scaling trade finance sustainably, mobilizing greater private and institutional capital, expanding access for SMEs, advancing digital trade finance solutions, and deepening partnerships across Member Countries.

As it enters its next phase, ITFC remains focused on strengthening trade as a catalyst for economic growth, resilience and shared prosperity across the markets it serves.