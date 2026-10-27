Dubai to Shine for Diwali 2026, featuring Citywide Celebrations, New Experiences and Exciting Retail Rewards

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 October 2026: Dubai is preparing to celebrate Diwali in style as the Festival of Lights returns from 2 to 12 November 2026, bringing residents and visitors together for a citywide celebration of culture, entertainment, shopping, and dining. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), this year's festival will introduce new experiences and rewards for shoppers, alongside a packed calendar of events across the city.



With Diwali falling on 8 November, the 2026 programme will bring the spirit of the Festival of Lights to life through three key pillars: Shopping & Rewards, Experiences and Citywide Celebrations. From colourful cultural performances and family-friendly festivities to retail offers, spectacular prizes and dining experiences, the celebrations will showcase Dubai's multicultural spirit and offer something for everyone.



Shopping and rewards will take centre stage, with festive promotions across the city offering shoppers more ways to celebrate. Highlights include Diwali Gold Rush, featuring jewellery offers and gold rewards, Shop. Scan. Win 2 Soueast Cars for shoppers who spend AED 200 or more across participating malls, Shop & Win a Jaecoo J8 SUV at City Centre Deira, and Shop, Celebrate & Win a Jetour T1 at BurJuman.



Across the city, residents and visitors can look forward to a packed calendar of cultural celebrations, entertainment and festive experiences. Highlights include Noor – Festival of Lights at Souk Al Seef, Diwali celebrations at Global Village, and colourful festivities at BurJuman. Dubai's dining scene will also join the celebrations, with festive menus and special experiences at leading restaurants including Jamavar, Varq, Bombay Brasserie and Kinara by Vikas Khanna, alongside exciting shopping offers and rewards at malls and retail destinations across the city.



From major retail destinations to neighbourhood malls, entertainment venues and dining hotspots, Festival of Lights in Dubai 2026 will bring communities together while creating new opportunities for residents and visitors to discover and enjoy the city.



More details on the full calendar of events, participating destinations, promotions and special experiences will be announced soon. For updates and announcements, visit or follow on Instagram and TikTok.

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