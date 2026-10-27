VeeamON Tour Dubai to Spotlight Data and AI Trust in the Agentic Era
(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 26th October, 2026 — Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, will host VeeamON Tour Dubai on 27th October at Address Sky View, bringing together more than 400 customers, technology leaders, IT decision makers, security professionals and ecosystem partners to explore the evolving relationship between artificial intelligence (AI), data security and cyber resilience.
Centred on the theme “Data and AI Trust in the Agentic Era,” the event will examine how organisations can protect, secure and recover the data powering their AI initiatives as autonomous AI agents increasingly interact with business-critical information. The programme will touch on the growing need for trusted data foundations, effective identity and access controls, and resilient infrastructure that enables organisations to innovate confidently while managing emerging risks.
The event comes as the UAE accelerates its adoption of AI across industries. According to the Microsoft Global AI Diffusion Report for the first quarter of 2026, cited by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), 70.1% of the UAE’s working-age population was using AI, placing the country first globally in AI adoption. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, organisations face a corresponding need to ensure that the information feeding AI systems remains secure, governed, accurate and recoverable.
“AI is changing how organisations create value from their data, but it is also fundamentally changing the risk landscape,” said Mena Migally, Regional Vice President, EMEA East at Veeam. “As AI agents become more autonomous and interact with business-critical information at unprecedented speed and scale, organisations must rethink how they establish trust across data, identities and access. At VeeamON Tour Dubai, we will bring together customers and partners to explore how data resilience and data security can work together to enable organisations to embrace AI with confidence, maintain control of their information and recover quickly when disruption occurs.”
Latest innovations supporting the agentic era
The event will also provide an opportunity to discuss Veeam’s latest corporate developments and their relevance to organisations across the Middle East.
On 15th October 2026, Veeam announced the general availability of Veeam Intelligent ResOps for Microsoft 365, the first generally available offering in the Veeam Intelligent ResOps portfolio and an add-on for Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365. The solution is designed to help organisations understand how AI agents interact with their data, identify potential exposure and recover affected information with greater precision. The announcement builds on Veeam’s wider DataAI™ Command Platform vision, introduced in May 2026 following the company’s acquisition of Securiti AI. The platform brings together data resilience, data security, identity, access and AI governance to help organisations establish a trusted foundation for AI adoption.
Veeam has also continued to expand its focus on data sovereignty. Recently, the company announced its global Sovereign Service Providers Program, designed to connect customers with local service providers combining Veeam-powered data protection capabilities with regional operating models, governance and jurisdictional expertise.
These developments reflect a broader shift in enterprise IT: protecting data is no longer solely about maintaining backups or recovering from infrastructure failures. It increasingly requires organisations to understand how data is accessed and used, maintain control over sensitive information, and ensure that recovery processes restore clean, trusted data.
A programme focused on practical resilience
VeeamON Tour Dubai will feature a programme of executive perspectives, technical sessions and customer and partner discussions focused on translating data and AI trust principles into practical strategies.
Programme highlights include:
•Data & AI Trust Converge for the Agentic Era, presented by Tim Pfaelzer, examining the changing relationship between AI innovation, data security and resilience.
•Data & AI Trust in the Agentic Era, presented by Tahir Latif and Islam Afifi, exploring the technologies and practices required to establish trust across data and AI environments.
•Customer Panel: Data & AI Trust in Practice, bringing customer perspectives to the challenges of implementing trusted, resilient data strategies.
•Securing M365 Resilience in the AI Era with Veeam Data Cloud Premium, featuring Chris Brown and Ahmad Ibrahim from Microsoft, focusing on the evolving requirements for Microsoft 365 data protection and resilience.
•The Partner Panel - Trust at Scale, exploring how technology partners can help organisations operationalise data resilience and AI trust across complex environments.
Additional sessions will address AI data protection, identity security and modern data resilience, with discussions designed to help attendees understand how organisations can prepare for emerging threats while supporting innovation and business continuity.
Strengthening the regional technology ecosystem
Collaboration across the technology ecosystem will be central to the event, with global alliance sponsors Microsoft, AWS, HPE, Everpure and ExaGrid supporting the programme. Platinum sponsors include Sangfor, HPE, ExaGrid and Mindware; gold sponsors are AmiViz, GBM, Gulf IT and Redington; and silver sponsors are EBLA and Integrated Systems.
The event will provide a platform for customers, technology vendors and channel partners to exchange insights, discuss emerging requirements and explore approaches to building secure, resilient and AI-ready IT environments.
“Building trust in the agentic era requires a collaborative approach that connects data protection, security, infrastructure and governance,” added Migally. “Through VeeamON Tour Dubai, we aim to equip customers and partners with the insights and practical knowledge they need to strengthen resilience today while laying the foundations for responsible AI adoption tomorrow.”
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Centred on the theme “Data and AI Trust in the Agentic Era,” the event will examine how organisations can protect, secure and recover the data powering their AI initiatives as autonomous AI agents increasingly interact with business-critical information. The programme will touch on the growing need for trusted data foundations, effective identity and access controls, and resilient infrastructure that enables organisations to innovate confidently while managing emerging risks.
The event comes as the UAE accelerates its adoption of AI across industries. According to the Microsoft Global AI Diffusion Report for the first quarter of 2026, cited by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), 70.1% of the UAE’s working-age population was using AI, placing the country first globally in AI adoption. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, organisations face a corresponding need to ensure that the information feeding AI systems remains secure, governed, accurate and recoverable.
“AI is changing how organisations create value from their data, but it is also fundamentally changing the risk landscape,” said Mena Migally, Regional Vice President, EMEA East at Veeam. “As AI agents become more autonomous and interact with business-critical information at unprecedented speed and scale, organisations must rethink how they establish trust across data, identities and access. At VeeamON Tour Dubai, we will bring together customers and partners to explore how data resilience and data security can work together to enable organisations to embrace AI with confidence, maintain control of their information and recover quickly when disruption occurs.”
Latest innovations supporting the agentic era
The event will also provide an opportunity to discuss Veeam’s latest corporate developments and their relevance to organisations across the Middle East.
On 15th October 2026, Veeam announced the general availability of Veeam Intelligent ResOps for Microsoft 365, the first generally available offering in the Veeam Intelligent ResOps portfolio and an add-on for Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365. The solution is designed to help organisations understand how AI agents interact with their data, identify potential exposure and recover affected information with greater precision. The announcement builds on Veeam’s wider DataAI™ Command Platform vision, introduced in May 2026 following the company’s acquisition of Securiti AI. The platform brings together data resilience, data security, identity, access and AI governance to help organisations establish a trusted foundation for AI adoption.
Veeam has also continued to expand its focus on data sovereignty. Recently, the company announced its global Sovereign Service Providers Program, designed to connect customers with local service providers combining Veeam-powered data protection capabilities with regional operating models, governance and jurisdictional expertise.
These developments reflect a broader shift in enterprise IT: protecting data is no longer solely about maintaining backups or recovering from infrastructure failures. It increasingly requires organisations to understand how data is accessed and used, maintain control over sensitive information, and ensure that recovery processes restore clean, trusted data.
A programme focused on practical resilience
VeeamON Tour Dubai will feature a programme of executive perspectives, technical sessions and customer and partner discussions focused on translating data and AI trust principles into practical strategies.
Programme highlights include:
•Data & AI Trust Converge for the Agentic Era, presented by Tim Pfaelzer, examining the changing relationship between AI innovation, data security and resilience.
•Data & AI Trust in the Agentic Era, presented by Tahir Latif and Islam Afifi, exploring the technologies and practices required to establish trust across data and AI environments.
•Customer Panel: Data & AI Trust in Practice, bringing customer perspectives to the challenges of implementing trusted, resilient data strategies.
•Securing M365 Resilience in the AI Era with Veeam Data Cloud Premium, featuring Chris Brown and Ahmad Ibrahim from Microsoft, focusing on the evolving requirements for Microsoft 365 data protection and resilience.
•The Partner Panel - Trust at Scale, exploring how technology partners can help organisations operationalise data resilience and AI trust across complex environments.
Additional sessions will address AI data protection, identity security and modern data resilience, with discussions designed to help attendees understand how organisations can prepare for emerging threats while supporting innovation and business continuity.
Strengthening the regional technology ecosystem
Collaboration across the technology ecosystem will be central to the event, with global alliance sponsors Microsoft, AWS, HPE, Everpure and ExaGrid supporting the programme. Platinum sponsors include Sangfor, HPE, ExaGrid and Mindware; gold sponsors are AmiViz, GBM, Gulf IT and Redington; and silver sponsors are EBLA and Integrated Systems.
The event will provide a platform for customers, technology vendors and channel partners to exchange insights, discuss emerging requirements and explore approaches to building secure, resilient and AI-ready IT environments.
“Building trust in the agentic era requires a collaborative approach that connects data protection, security, infrastructure and governance,” added Migally. “Through VeeamON Tour Dubai, we aim to equip customers and partners with the insights and practical knowledge they need to strengthen resilience today while laying the foundations for responsible AI adoption tomorrow.”
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