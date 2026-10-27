NAGA adds Match2Pay and Binance Pay as account funding methods

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Global, for immediate release 26th October 2026

NAGA, the global multi-asset platform, has introduced two new ways for clients to fund their trading accounts: direct crypto deposits through Match2Pay and payments through Binance Pay.

The new funding methods are available to eligible clients outside the European Economic Area.

The additions are intended for clients who already hold digital assets and want a more direct route for transferring funds to their NAGA trading accounts, without first moving them through a traditional bank account.

-Direct crypto deposits with Match2Pay

Match2Pay enables clients to deposit funds directly from a compatible crypto wallet into their NAGA trading account.

-Room to Move at Any Size

NAGA supports deposits in BTC, ETH, LTC, TRX, USDC, USDT and XRP, together with USD settlement. Deposits range from $50 to $100,000 per transaction, accommodating both smaller account top-ups and larger transfers.

-Funding through Binance Pay

Binance Pay provides another option for eligible clients with a Binance account. Rather than manually entering or copying a wallet address, clients can initiate the payment through NAGA and confirm the transaction within the Binance app.

-A simple, integrated funding experience

Both payment methods are integrated into NAGA’s existing account funding process. Clients select their preferred payment method, enter the amount and confirm the transaction through their crypto wallet or Binance account.

This development forms part of NAGA’s continued focus on making its platform easier to use and creating a more connected experience across trading, investing, payments and digital assets.

By expanding the ways clients can move funds within the NAGA ecosystem, the company continues to simplify the connection between different areas of financial activity within a single platform.

Match2Pay is designed for deposits from compatible crypto wallets, while Binance Pay provides a direct funding option for clients who hold funds through Binance.

Both methods are now available to eligible clients outside the European Economic Area.

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