6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Rescheduled to March 28 – April 8, 2027
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games – Riyadh 2026 have confirmed that the Games will now take place from March 28 to April 8, 2027, moving from the previously scheduled dates of December 11–21, 2026.
Both sides confirmed that the rescheduling was made in coordination with the relevant authorities, Asian National Olympic Committees, and respective sports federations. This decision follows a thorough review of organizational and logistical requirements concerning the participation of sports delegations from across the Asian continent, ensuring aligned timelines and operational arrangements, establishing optimal organizational and technical conditions, and enabling broader participation for Asian National Olympic Committees.
The Olympic Council of Asia and the Local Organizing Committee reaffirmed Riyadh's full readiness to host the Games, emphasizing that organizational and operational preparations are progressing in accordance with approved plans.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia possesses all the necessary components and capabilities to deliver an exceptional edition of this continental event in alignment with the highest organizational and technical standards.
Both organizations reiterated their commitment to providing a high-quality competitive environment for Asia's athletes and National Olympic Committees.
They look forward to welcoming participating delegations to Riyadh in March 2027 for the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, and delivering an event that reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leading position in hosting and organizing major international sporting events
Both sides confirmed that the rescheduling was made in coordination with the relevant authorities, Asian National Olympic Committees, and respective sports federations. This decision follows a thorough review of organizational and logistical requirements concerning the participation of sports delegations from across the Asian continent, ensuring aligned timelines and operational arrangements, establishing optimal organizational and technical conditions, and enabling broader participation for Asian National Olympic Committees.
The Olympic Council of Asia and the Local Organizing Committee reaffirmed Riyadh's full readiness to host the Games, emphasizing that organizational and operational preparations are progressing in accordance with approved plans.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia possesses all the necessary components and capabilities to deliver an exceptional edition of this continental event in alignment with the highest organizational and technical standards.
Both organizations reiterated their commitment to providing a high-quality competitive environment for Asia's athletes and National Olympic Committees.
They look forward to welcoming participating delegations to Riyadh in March 2027 for the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, and delivering an event that reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leading position in hosting and organizing major international sporting events
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