Anthropic files prospectus ahead of IPO. We know the ticker: "ANT" on Nasdaq, but the launch date and price remain a mystery
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Anthropic, the creator of the Claude model, published its prospectus (S-1) with the U.S. SEC today. This comes as a significant surprise, as there was earlier speculation about last Friday, and an additional factor is that it was published before the start of the Wall Street session. This is an important step toward a stock market debut on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT. As the first laboratory focused on state-of-the-art AI models (so-called frontier AI), the company is going public. According to Bloomberg, the offering could rival SpaceX's record-breaking IPO or even surpass it. For now, however, we know neither the debut date, the price range, nor the valuation. We do, however, know other key aspects, such as financial data and the potential start date of the roadshow.
Key highlights from the prospectus:
●Ticker and exchange: ANT, Nasdaq Global Select Market.
●Debut date: not yet known. According to Bloomberg, the formal marketing of the offering (roadshow) could start at the earliest during the week of November 9, and the company is targeting a debut before Thanksgiving (November 26).
●Price and valuation: not provided. The price range usually appears in a prospectus update just before the start of the roadshow.
●Offering size: officially not provided. According to Bloomberg sources, it is expected to equal or exceed SpaceX's IPO.
●Underwriters: Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
●Timeline: confidential draft S-1 was filed on June 1, public prospectus published on October 26.
Financial data (H1 2026)
●Revenue: $16.29 billion vs. $1.16 billion a year earlier, roughly a 14-fold increase.
●Operating loss: $693 million vs. $2.14 billion a year earlier. This represents approx. 4% of revenue.
●Net loss: $80.75 billion vs. $12.97 billion a year earlier.
●Clients paying over $10 million annually (last 12 months): approx. 250.
●Clients paying over $1 million: over 1,900 (as of September 30).
●Clients paying over $100,000: increase from 950 to over 11,900 year-over-year.
●Future minimum payment commitments: $245 billion, mainly from compute capacity lease agreements.
Corporate governance:
●Anthropic operates as a Public Benefit Corporation and has a Long-Term Benefit Trust along with a special Class T share class for directors selected by this trust.
●The founders committed to donating 80% of their equity to charitable causes.
●The company commits to keeping Claude ad-free.
●In the risk factors section, Anthropic notes that revenue growth rate may slow down and may not be sustainable, costs will rise, and losses will persist.
Brief commentary on the most important sections of the prospectus
The strongest point of the prospectus is the revenue dynamics. Growing from $1.2B to $16.3B in one year is a scale rarely seen even among the largest tech giants. On the other hand, this is normal among high-growth companies. Equally important is the quality of this growth: around 250 clients pay over $10 million annually, and the number of clients above $100k grew more than 12-fold. This demonstrates that revenue is driven by major corporations rather than exclusively individual consumers. It is worth noting that unlike OpenAI, Anthropic's main clients are corporate enterprises.
Investors should also pay close attention to the huge gap between the operating loss ($693M) and the net loss ($80.75B). At the operational level, the company is close to breakeven, and it is possible that such numbers will be shown for Q3. A net loss of over $80 billion must therefore stem from non-operating line items, and their precise nature needs to be examined in the full S-1 filing before interpreting it. For investors, this is a key question: whether these are one-off accounting items related to the pre-IPO financing structure or a recurring cost.
The second crucial element is the $245 billion in future obligations. This is roughly 15 times higher than the semi-annual revenue. The AI race requires massive capital expenditure on compute capacity, and through the IPO, the company can fund these through equity rather than debt. This is significant at a time when the market is increasingly anxious about debt-financed AI expansion. Standard Chartered estimates that the share of debt in AI spending will rise to 40% in 2027 from 25%. Meta, on the other hand, announces tens of billions in share issuances.
However, the timing is challenging. Nasdaq is coming off its worst week since April 2025, and the AI sector is under scrutiny following high-profile incidents involving autonomous agents, which even became a topic in the midterm election campaign. The valuation and price range will determine whether the ANT debut becomes a test of appetite for AI or a confirmation that the market is still willing to pay for growth despite losses. We will likely learn these details in early November alongside the start of the roadshow.
Market reaction
Nasdaq 100 futures are down 0.15% today. At the moment of the prospectus publication, shortly after 2:00 PM CET, Nasdaq 100 futures edged up slightly, but currently we observe a continuation of the decline.
How did Nasdaq 100 futures volatility look after other major prospectus filings? It is hard to identify a clear pattern, but over a longer horizon (3 months), the tech index futures generally posted solid gains. The reaction to SpaceX stands out as an exception.
The situation looks significantly worse regarding actual stock price performance post-debut. As can be seen, recent major IPOs usually ended in sizeable declines in their first trading sessions, which is typically tied to extreme valuations during initial public offerings.
Key highlights from the prospectus:
●Ticker and exchange: ANT, Nasdaq Global Select Market.
●Debut date: not yet known. According to Bloomberg, the formal marketing of the offering (roadshow) could start at the earliest during the week of November 9, and the company is targeting a debut before Thanksgiving (November 26).
●Price and valuation: not provided. The price range usually appears in a prospectus update just before the start of the roadshow.
●Offering size: officially not provided. According to Bloomberg sources, it is expected to equal or exceed SpaceX's IPO.
●Underwriters: Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
●Timeline: confidential draft S-1 was filed on June 1, public prospectus published on October 26.
Financial data (H1 2026)
●Revenue: $16.29 billion vs. $1.16 billion a year earlier, roughly a 14-fold increase.
●Operating loss: $693 million vs. $2.14 billion a year earlier. This represents approx. 4% of revenue.
●Net loss: $80.75 billion vs. $12.97 billion a year earlier.
●Clients paying over $10 million annually (last 12 months): approx. 250.
●Clients paying over $1 million: over 1,900 (as of September 30).
●Clients paying over $100,000: increase from 950 to over 11,900 year-over-year.
●Future minimum payment commitments: $245 billion, mainly from compute capacity lease agreements.
Corporate governance:
●Anthropic operates as a Public Benefit Corporation and has a Long-Term Benefit Trust along with a special Class T share class for directors selected by this trust.
●The founders committed to donating 80% of their equity to charitable causes.
●The company commits to keeping Claude ad-free.
●In the risk factors section, Anthropic notes that revenue growth rate may slow down and may not be sustainable, costs will rise, and losses will persist.
Brief commentary on the most important sections of the prospectus
The strongest point of the prospectus is the revenue dynamics. Growing from $1.2B to $16.3B in one year is a scale rarely seen even among the largest tech giants. On the other hand, this is normal among high-growth companies. Equally important is the quality of this growth: around 250 clients pay over $10 million annually, and the number of clients above $100k grew more than 12-fold. This demonstrates that revenue is driven by major corporations rather than exclusively individual consumers. It is worth noting that unlike OpenAI, Anthropic's main clients are corporate enterprises.
Investors should also pay close attention to the huge gap between the operating loss ($693M) and the net loss ($80.75B). At the operational level, the company is close to breakeven, and it is possible that such numbers will be shown for Q3. A net loss of over $80 billion must therefore stem from non-operating line items, and their precise nature needs to be examined in the full S-1 filing before interpreting it. For investors, this is a key question: whether these are one-off accounting items related to the pre-IPO financing structure or a recurring cost.
The second crucial element is the $245 billion in future obligations. This is roughly 15 times higher than the semi-annual revenue. The AI race requires massive capital expenditure on compute capacity, and through the IPO, the company can fund these through equity rather than debt. This is significant at a time when the market is increasingly anxious about debt-financed AI expansion. Standard Chartered estimates that the share of debt in AI spending will rise to 40% in 2027 from 25%. Meta, on the other hand, announces tens of billions in share issuances.
However, the timing is challenging. Nasdaq is coming off its worst week since April 2025, and the AI sector is under scrutiny following high-profile incidents involving autonomous agents, which even became a topic in the midterm election campaign. The valuation and price range will determine whether the ANT debut becomes a test of appetite for AI or a confirmation that the market is still willing to pay for growth despite losses. We will likely learn these details in early November alongside the start of the roadshow.
Market reaction
Nasdaq 100 futures are down 0.15% today. At the moment of the prospectus publication, shortly after 2:00 PM CET, Nasdaq 100 futures edged up slightly, but currently we observe a continuation of the decline.
How did Nasdaq 100 futures volatility look after other major prospectus filings? It is hard to identify a clear pattern, but over a longer horizon (3 months), the tech index futures generally posted solid gains. The reaction to SpaceX stands out as an exception.
The situation looks significantly worse regarding actual stock price performance post-debut. As can be seen, recent major IPOs usually ended in sizeable declines in their first trading sessions, which is typically tied to extreme valuations during initial public offerings.
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