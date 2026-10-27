ANTHROPIC PREPARES TO GO PUBLIC AMID RAPID GROWTH AND MASSIVE COSTS
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Written by Antonio Di Giacomo, Senior Market Analyst at XS
ANTHROPIC PREPARES TO GO PUBLIC AMID RAPID GROWTH AND MASSIVE COSTS
Anthropic filed this Monday, October 26, to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley leading the offering. The creator of Claude is preparing to go public at a pivotal moment for artificial intelligence, as investors demand greater clarity on the returns from enormous technology investments. Its debut will test how much the market is willing to pay for a company with strong growth and substantial capital requirements.
The offering could take place during the week of November 16, although the timetable remains subject to change. Estimates suggest it could raise $100 billion or more at a valuation of between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion. However, the company has not yet officially announced the offering price or the number of shares it will sell. Investor reception during the roadshow will be crucial in determining the final terms.
Anthropic's main appeal is the pace of its business expansion. Its revenue for the first half rose from approximately $1.2 billion to $16.3 billion, representing a more than thirteenfold increase in one year. This growth reflects corporate demand for artificial intelligence tools and raises expectations about its ability to build a large-scale business. The next challenge will be maintaining that momentum as the comparison base grows and the market matures.
Corporate adoption offers opportunities because these tools can be integrated into activities such as programming, information analysis, and process automation. However, sustaining that growth requires customers to see sufficient benefits to renew contracts and increase usage. Technological capabilities must translate into measurable productivity gains and cost savings to sustain demand. Deeper integration into customers' operations could also support lasting business relationships and more predictable revenue.
The contrast emerges in its financial results. Anthropic recorded net losses of approximately $80.7 billion during the six months, although around $72 billion stemmed from accounting adjustments related to financing instruments that did not involve an immediate cash outflow. That loss should therefore not be interpreted as an equivalent amount of cash consumed by operations. Separating these accounting effects from operating performance will be essential to understanding the company's financial position.
This distinction does not eliminate the challenge of achieving sustainable profitability. Excluding an accounting charge does not automatically turn the remaining result into cash flow, as other financial and operating items also matter. Assessing the business's strength will require examining how much it costs to deliver its services, how its margins evolve, and what resources it needs to sustain its expansion. Efficiency improvements could ease that pressure, provided higher development and computing expenses do not outweigh them.
The company also disclosed approximately $245 billion in future minimum obligations, along with other short-term commitments of around $21 billion. These amounts represent commitments with different maturities and do not constitute an immediate cash outlay. Even so, they illustrate the scale of the resources needed to secure computing capacity and maintain its technological infrastructure. If demand grows more slowly than expected, these commitments could limit its flexibility to adjust costs.
A valuation of between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion would embed particularly demanding expectations. As an illustrative exercise, doubling first-half revenue would produce an annual reference figure of $32.6 billion; against that figure, the valuation would amount to between 46 and 61 times sales. This calculation is not an annual forecast, but it illustrates how much future growth the market is pricing in. At multiples of that magnitude, any slowdown in business growth or margin deterioration could trigger significant adjustments to expectations.
Anthropic has also committed to keeping Claude ad-free and does not expect to pay dividends in the near term. This focus shifts attention to its ability to monetize its services and reinvest in growth. For future shareholders, its appeal will depend primarily on business performance and potential share price appreciation, while the company faces rising costs and ongoing financing needs. This strategy requires product and service revenue to support technological development without relying on an advertising business.
In conclusion, Anthropic's IPO could become an important test of confidence in artificial intelligence. Its business growth is extraordinary, but its valuation will need support from margins, cash generation, and financial discipline. The challenge will be demonstrating that demand for its products can grow at the pace needed to support investment commitments of this magnitude. The market's response will reflect both expectations for Claude and confidence in the industry's future profitability.
ANTHROPIC PREPARES TO GO PUBLIC AMID RAPID GROWTH AND MASSIVE COSTS
Anthropic filed this Monday, October 26, to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley leading the offering. The creator of Claude is preparing to go public at a pivotal moment for artificial intelligence, as investors demand greater clarity on the returns from enormous technology investments. Its debut will test how much the market is willing to pay for a company with strong growth and substantial capital requirements.
The offering could take place during the week of November 16, although the timetable remains subject to change. Estimates suggest it could raise $100 billion or more at a valuation of between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion. However, the company has not yet officially announced the offering price or the number of shares it will sell. Investor reception during the roadshow will be crucial in determining the final terms.
Anthropic's main appeal is the pace of its business expansion. Its revenue for the first half rose from approximately $1.2 billion to $16.3 billion, representing a more than thirteenfold increase in one year. This growth reflects corporate demand for artificial intelligence tools and raises expectations about its ability to build a large-scale business. The next challenge will be maintaining that momentum as the comparison base grows and the market matures.
Corporate adoption offers opportunities because these tools can be integrated into activities such as programming, information analysis, and process automation. However, sustaining that growth requires customers to see sufficient benefits to renew contracts and increase usage. Technological capabilities must translate into measurable productivity gains and cost savings to sustain demand. Deeper integration into customers' operations could also support lasting business relationships and more predictable revenue.
The contrast emerges in its financial results. Anthropic recorded net losses of approximately $80.7 billion during the six months, although around $72 billion stemmed from accounting adjustments related to financing instruments that did not involve an immediate cash outflow. That loss should therefore not be interpreted as an equivalent amount of cash consumed by operations. Separating these accounting effects from operating performance will be essential to understanding the company's financial position.
This distinction does not eliminate the challenge of achieving sustainable profitability. Excluding an accounting charge does not automatically turn the remaining result into cash flow, as other financial and operating items also matter. Assessing the business's strength will require examining how much it costs to deliver its services, how its margins evolve, and what resources it needs to sustain its expansion. Efficiency improvements could ease that pressure, provided higher development and computing expenses do not outweigh them.
The company also disclosed approximately $245 billion in future minimum obligations, along with other short-term commitments of around $21 billion. These amounts represent commitments with different maturities and do not constitute an immediate cash outlay. Even so, they illustrate the scale of the resources needed to secure computing capacity and maintain its technological infrastructure. If demand grows more slowly than expected, these commitments could limit its flexibility to adjust costs.
A valuation of between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion would embed particularly demanding expectations. As an illustrative exercise, doubling first-half revenue would produce an annual reference figure of $32.6 billion; against that figure, the valuation would amount to between 46 and 61 times sales. This calculation is not an annual forecast, but it illustrates how much future growth the market is pricing in. At multiples of that magnitude, any slowdown in business growth or margin deterioration could trigger significant adjustments to expectations.
Anthropic has also committed to keeping Claude ad-free and does not expect to pay dividends in the near term. This focus shifts attention to its ability to monetize its services and reinvest in growth. For future shareholders, its appeal will depend primarily on business performance and potential share price appreciation, while the company faces rising costs and ongoing financing needs. This strategy requires product and service revenue to support technological development without relying on an advertising business.
In conclusion, Anthropic's IPO could become an important test of confidence in artificial intelligence. Its business growth is extraordinary, but its valuation will need support from margins, cash generation, and financial discipline. The challenge will be demonstrating that demand for its products can grow at the pace needed to support investment commitments of this magnitude. The market's response will reflect both expectations for Claude and confidence in the industry's future profitability.
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