Nobody's Talking About Hafnium
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Hafnium is one of the world's least-known metals, yet it is essential to some of its most advanced technologies. It is also becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to obtain.
A silvery, corrosion-resistant metal, hafnium is used in semiconductors, nuclear reactors, aerospace components and advanced defence systems. Its ability to withstand extreme temperatures, absorb neutrons and perform in highly specialised electronic applications makes it particularly valuable.
One of its most important uses is in semiconductor manufacturing. Since 2007, hafnium dioxide has been used in place of silicon dioxide as the gate insulator in advanced transistors, helping chipmakers overcome the physical limitations of shrinking silicon-based technology. Today, hafnium-based materials are central to leading-edge chip architectures, including those at three nanometres and below, and are being developed for next-generation AI, memory and electronic devices.
Beyond semiconductors, hafnium is used in nuclear reactor control rods because of its ability to absorb neutrons while maintaining structural stability. It also has applications in high-temperature aerospace alloys and emerging energy technologies. Advanced jet engine designs require hafnium-based coatings, and development has been constrained by limited supplies of the metal.
But as demand for advanced technology grows, the availability of hafnium has become an increasingly important issue.
China's Dominance
The problem is supply.
China is a significant supplier of hafnium to international markets. France and the United States are also major producers, but much of their production is consumed domestically. Export supply outside China is therefore limited to a relatively small number of specialised facilities that cannot easily increase production.
Hafnium is generally recovered as a byproduct of zirconium refining, particularly during the production of nuclear-grade zirconium. This means hafnium supply cannot easily be increased simply because demand rises.
China tightened its dual-use export controls in 2024, introducing additional licensing requirements for strategically sensitive materials, including hafnium.
The impact on exports has been substantial.
Chinese customs data shows exports of unwrought hafnium falling approximately 90% over nine months, from 5,001 kilograms in January 2025 to just 499 kilograms in September 2025.
At the same time, China's own requirements are increasing.
China currently has approximately 39 nuclear reactors under construction, part of an enormous expansion of its domestic nuclear power industry.
Although hafnium is not used in every reactor design, this expansion increases China's broader requirements for nuclear materials and associated processing capacity.
China therefore faces a growing incentive to retain strategically valuable materials for its own industries rather than export them.
For Western manufacturers, the concern is straightforward: access to a critical metal increasingly depends on a country with expanding domestic requirements and tighter export restrictions.
The Price of Scarcity
The consequences are reflected in hafnium prices.
In 2021, hafnium averaged approximately US$781,000 per tonne. By 2022, prices had reached US$1.59 million, rising sharply to approximately US$6.1 million in 2023.
Prices moderated to around US$4.65 million in 2024 and US$3.8 million in 2025, before reported quotations exceeded US$14 million per tonne by June 2026.
That represents an extraordinary increase from less than US$1 million to more than US$14 million per tonne in five years.
While prices vary according to purity, product form and contract terms, the broader trend illustrates the pressure on a small market where supply is concentrated and difficult to expand.
High prices also create another problem. They make hafnium prohibitively expensive for some potential industrial applications, limiting demand that might otherwise develop if the metal were more readily available.
The Tanbreez Solution
One potential answer lies in southern Greenland.
The Tanbreez deposit, owned by Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML), is one of the world's largest undeveloped heavy rare earth deposits and contains substantial quantities of hafnium alongside other strategically important rare earth minerals.
On 29 September 2026, the Greenland government approved the project's Mining and Closure Plans, covering 19 elements, including hafnium, and establishing a framework extending to 2050.
Unlike conventional hafnium production, which depends on the separation of hafnium during zirconium refining, Tanbreez offers the possibility of recovering hafnium from its eudialyte mineral concentrate as part of a dedicated multi-metal processing operation.
The concentrate contains approximately 2,300 parts per million of hafnium.
Processing eudialyte has historically been difficult because conventional acid treatment can produce silica gel, making separation and filtration challenging.
Critical Metals has developed a multistage, high-temperature, mixed-acid leaching process designed to overcome this problem. Laboratory testing has achieved more than 99% dissolution of eudialyte concentrate, with further work directed towards recovering 19 high-purity mineral products.
The company plans to send concentrate to a proposed €1.85 billion joint-venture refinery in Romania, to be developed with a Romanian state-owned partner.
The proposed facility is designed to process approximately 100,000 tonnes of concentrate annually.
Current company modelling estimates that the refinery could produce between 50 and 70 tonnes of high-purity hafnium metal annually during its first five years, together with 20 to 30 tonnes of hafnium chloride.
Against estimates of a global hafnium metal market of approximately 100 to 150 tonnes annually, this would represent a substantial addition to available supply from outside China and Russia.
The project could therefore become a major independent source of hafnium for Western semiconductor manufacturers, nuclear industries and defence suppliers.
Tanbreez also contains dysprosium and terbium, heavy rare earth elements essential for high-performance magnets and other advanced technologies in which China also dominates global processing.
First production is targeted for late 2029 or early 2030. The projected quantities remain subject to further engineering, metallurgical testing, financing, permitting and construction.
More Supply, Lower Prices, New Demand
The significance of Tanbreez extends beyond replacing existing Chinese supply.
If the project achieves its production targets, the additional hafnium entering the market could place downward pressure on prices.
At first glance, falling prices might appear negative for a new producer. But hafnium presents a different possibility.
Today, its high cost and uncertain availability restrict the commercial viability of some potential applications. Manufacturers may be reluctant to design new products around a material that is expensive, difficult to source and exposed to geopolitical risk.
A reliable increase in production could change that.
For semiconductor manufacturers, lower prices and greater supply certainty could make hafnium more attractive in emerging memory technologies, specialised electronic components and future chip designs.
Other industries could also reconsider applications previously regarded as too expensive or commercially impractical.
The result could be a significant expansion of the market.
As prices fall, more manufacturers may begin using hafnium. As those new applications develop, consumption could increase, potentially absorbing much of the additional supply.
Over time, that growing demand could place renewed pressure on prices, particularly if production fails to expand as quickly as industrial adoption.
It is a familiar economic relationship, but one with potentially significant consequences for a metal whose market has historically been constrained by limited supply.
Tanbreez could therefore do more than relieve a shortage. By increasing availability and reducing costs, it could help create demand that today's market cannot economically support.
The immediate challenge is timing. China's export restrictions and growing domestic requirements are affecting the market now, while Tanbreez remains several years from planned production.
Nevertheless, if its projected output is achieved, Tanbreez could materially change the global hafnium market, providing Western industries with an independent source of supply while opening the door to new uses for a metal that has become increasingly important to modern technology.
Tony Sage is Chairman and CEO of Critical Metals Corp.
A silvery, corrosion-resistant metal, hafnium is used in semiconductors, nuclear reactors, aerospace components and advanced defence systems. Its ability to withstand extreme temperatures, absorb neutrons and perform in highly specialised electronic applications makes it particularly valuable.
One of its most important uses is in semiconductor manufacturing. Since 2007, hafnium dioxide has been used in place of silicon dioxide as the gate insulator in advanced transistors, helping chipmakers overcome the physical limitations of shrinking silicon-based technology. Today, hafnium-based materials are central to leading-edge chip architectures, including those at three nanometres and below, and are being developed for next-generation AI, memory and electronic devices.
Beyond semiconductors, hafnium is used in nuclear reactor control rods because of its ability to absorb neutrons while maintaining structural stability. It also has applications in high-temperature aerospace alloys and emerging energy technologies. Advanced jet engine designs require hafnium-based coatings, and development has been constrained by limited supplies of the metal.
But as demand for advanced technology grows, the availability of hafnium has become an increasingly important issue.
China's Dominance
The problem is supply.
China is a significant supplier of hafnium to international markets. France and the United States are also major producers, but much of their production is consumed domestically. Export supply outside China is therefore limited to a relatively small number of specialised facilities that cannot easily increase production.
Hafnium is generally recovered as a byproduct of zirconium refining, particularly during the production of nuclear-grade zirconium. This means hafnium supply cannot easily be increased simply because demand rises.
China tightened its dual-use export controls in 2024, introducing additional licensing requirements for strategically sensitive materials, including hafnium.
The impact on exports has been substantial.
Chinese customs data shows exports of unwrought hafnium falling approximately 90% over nine months, from 5,001 kilograms in January 2025 to just 499 kilograms in September 2025.
At the same time, China's own requirements are increasing.
China currently has approximately 39 nuclear reactors under construction, part of an enormous expansion of its domestic nuclear power industry.
Although hafnium is not used in every reactor design, this expansion increases China's broader requirements for nuclear materials and associated processing capacity.
China therefore faces a growing incentive to retain strategically valuable materials for its own industries rather than export them.
For Western manufacturers, the concern is straightforward: access to a critical metal increasingly depends on a country with expanding domestic requirements and tighter export restrictions.
The Price of Scarcity
The consequences are reflected in hafnium prices.
In 2021, hafnium averaged approximately US$781,000 per tonne. By 2022, prices had reached US$1.59 million, rising sharply to approximately US$6.1 million in 2023.
Prices moderated to around US$4.65 million in 2024 and US$3.8 million in 2025, before reported quotations exceeded US$14 million per tonne by June 2026.
That represents an extraordinary increase from less than US$1 million to more than US$14 million per tonne in five years.
While prices vary according to purity, product form and contract terms, the broader trend illustrates the pressure on a small market where supply is concentrated and difficult to expand.
High prices also create another problem. They make hafnium prohibitively expensive for some potential industrial applications, limiting demand that might otherwise develop if the metal were more readily available.
The Tanbreez Solution
One potential answer lies in southern Greenland.
The Tanbreez deposit, owned by Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML), is one of the world's largest undeveloped heavy rare earth deposits and contains substantial quantities of hafnium alongside other strategically important rare earth minerals.
On 29 September 2026, the Greenland government approved the project's Mining and Closure Plans, covering 19 elements, including hafnium, and establishing a framework extending to 2050.
Unlike conventional hafnium production, which depends on the separation of hafnium during zirconium refining, Tanbreez offers the possibility of recovering hafnium from its eudialyte mineral concentrate as part of a dedicated multi-metal processing operation.
The concentrate contains approximately 2,300 parts per million of hafnium.
Processing eudialyte has historically been difficult because conventional acid treatment can produce silica gel, making separation and filtration challenging.
Critical Metals has developed a multistage, high-temperature, mixed-acid leaching process designed to overcome this problem. Laboratory testing has achieved more than 99% dissolution of eudialyte concentrate, with further work directed towards recovering 19 high-purity mineral products.
The company plans to send concentrate to a proposed €1.85 billion joint-venture refinery in Romania, to be developed with a Romanian state-owned partner.
The proposed facility is designed to process approximately 100,000 tonnes of concentrate annually.
Current company modelling estimates that the refinery could produce between 50 and 70 tonnes of high-purity hafnium metal annually during its first five years, together with 20 to 30 tonnes of hafnium chloride.
Against estimates of a global hafnium metal market of approximately 100 to 150 tonnes annually, this would represent a substantial addition to available supply from outside China and Russia.
The project could therefore become a major independent source of hafnium for Western semiconductor manufacturers, nuclear industries and defence suppliers.
Tanbreez also contains dysprosium and terbium, heavy rare earth elements essential for high-performance magnets and other advanced technologies in which China also dominates global processing.
First production is targeted for late 2029 or early 2030. The projected quantities remain subject to further engineering, metallurgical testing, financing, permitting and construction.
More Supply, Lower Prices, New Demand
The significance of Tanbreez extends beyond replacing existing Chinese supply.
If the project achieves its production targets, the additional hafnium entering the market could place downward pressure on prices.
At first glance, falling prices might appear negative for a new producer. But hafnium presents a different possibility.
Today, its high cost and uncertain availability restrict the commercial viability of some potential applications. Manufacturers may be reluctant to design new products around a material that is expensive, difficult to source and exposed to geopolitical risk.
A reliable increase in production could change that.
For semiconductor manufacturers, lower prices and greater supply certainty could make hafnium more attractive in emerging memory technologies, specialised electronic components and future chip designs.
Other industries could also reconsider applications previously regarded as too expensive or commercially impractical.
The result could be a significant expansion of the market.
As prices fall, more manufacturers may begin using hafnium. As those new applications develop, consumption could increase, potentially absorbing much of the additional supply.
Over time, that growing demand could place renewed pressure on prices, particularly if production fails to expand as quickly as industrial adoption.
It is a familiar economic relationship, but one with potentially significant consequences for a metal whose market has historically been constrained by limited supply.
Tanbreez could therefore do more than relieve a shortage. By increasing availability and reducing costs, it could help create demand that today's market cannot economically support.
The immediate challenge is timing. China's export restrictions and growing domestic requirements are affecting the market now, while Tanbreez remains several years from planned production.
Nevertheless, if its projected output is achieved, Tanbreez could materially change the global hafnium market, providing Western industries with an independent source of supply while opening the door to new uses for a metal that has become increasingly important to modern technology.
Tony Sage is Chairman and CEO of Critical Metals Corp.
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