Arna Softech Heads to Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 to Talk AI & Beyond
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Arna Softech, a software engineering company specializing in product, cloud, data and AI-led digital engineering, today announced its participation in Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2026. The summit runs from 17 to 19 November 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.
BTS is one of Asia’s largest technology gatherings. This year’s theme, “AI & Beyond,” focuses on how businesses can use AI and other emerging technologies to create real business value. Arna Softech works through this question with clients across industries every day. At BTS, it will take those discussions to a wider audience.
Four focus areas at BTS 2026
●Enterprise AI and agentic systems: How AI can help the steps of a business process work together with less manual effort, for example by documenting conversations and updating connected systems in customer support. The team will also discuss where AI agents can take on more work and where human judgment remains essential.
●AI-enabled products and digital engineering: How AI can shape a product from day one or add capabilities to an existing one, and how to make those changes useful rather than just adding features.
●Data foundations for AI: How connecting scattered data across systems gives AI a clearer picture of the business. In insurance fraud detection, a claim that looks normal alone can reveal inconsistencies once it is linked with past claims, policy details and payment patterns.
●Infrastructure behind AI at scale: How businesses can keep reliability, security, accountability and running costs in view as AI becomes part of everyday operations.
A decade of engineering experience behind the conversation
Arna Softech brings to BTS a track record that began in 2015, and it has since delivered 50+ applications for 50+ clients. The company has built deep domain experience in financial services, fintech, insurance, government services and education. Its work with AI includes practical, production-focused projects such as an AI-assisted high-volume customer support workflow, an AI-driven insurance fraud detection solution and a custom AI-driven trading platform.
The company works with enterprises and independent software vendors using a UX-first approach focused on business outcomes. As a Microsoft Azure partner, it specializes in Azure migration and modernization, data and analytics, and cloud managed services. It also has strong depth in .NET, SharePoint and AI on Azure.
Arna Softech’s service areas
●Product Engineering: Building smart, scalable products from concept through launch and evolution.
●Cloud Engineering: Deploying and scaling on the cloud, including Azure migration, modernization and managed services.
●Data Engineering: Turning complex, scattered data into reliable, business-ready insights and a foundation for AI.
●AI Solutions: AI consulting and applied AI for process automation, intelligent products and decision support.
●QA Engineering: Software testing and QA automation to keep quality high at every release.
●UI/UX Engineering: User-centered design and interfaces built around real user behavior.
●Dedicated engineering teams: Skilled developers in .NET, C#, Power BI, cloud, full stack, mobile and SaaS, who can work independently or as an extension of a client’s in-house team.
Meet the team at BTS
Arna Softech invites attendees, prospective partners and clients to book a dedicated conversation with its team during the summit. Attendees are encouraged to bring a question or an idea they would like to explore.
To plan a meeting, visit:
About Bengaluru Tech Summit
Bengaluru Tech Summit brings together industry leaders, innovators, startups and technology professionals to discuss emerging technologies, innovation and business opportunities. More information is available at
About Arna Softech
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Indore, India, Arna Softech Pvt Ltd is a software engineering company specializing in product engineering, cloud architecture, data engineering, QA automation, UI/UX, AI consulting and custom software development. Its UX-first, outcome-focused approach helps enterprises and ISVs build scalable, future-ready solutions. The company has 100+ skilled experts and 50+ delivered projects across fintech, insurance, education and government services. About 80% of its clients stay with it for more than five years, and it follows process-driven delivery with enterprise-grade security practices. Arna Softech is a Microsoft Azure partner and is rated on Clutch and Google. Learn more at
Media
BTS is one of Asia’s largest technology gatherings. This year’s theme, “AI & Beyond,” focuses on how businesses can use AI and other emerging technologies to create real business value. Arna Softech works through this question with clients across industries every day. At BTS, it will take those discussions to a wider audience.
Four focus areas at BTS 2026
●Enterprise AI and agentic systems: How AI can help the steps of a business process work together with less manual effort, for example by documenting conversations and updating connected systems in customer support. The team will also discuss where AI agents can take on more work and where human judgment remains essential.
●AI-enabled products and digital engineering: How AI can shape a product from day one or add capabilities to an existing one, and how to make those changes useful rather than just adding features.
●Data foundations for AI: How connecting scattered data across systems gives AI a clearer picture of the business. In insurance fraud detection, a claim that looks normal alone can reveal inconsistencies once it is linked with past claims, policy details and payment patterns.
●Infrastructure behind AI at scale: How businesses can keep reliability, security, accountability and running costs in view as AI becomes part of everyday operations.
A decade of engineering experience behind the conversation
Arna Softech brings to BTS a track record that began in 2015, and it has since delivered 50+ applications for 50+ clients. The company has built deep domain experience in financial services, fintech, insurance, government services and education. Its work with AI includes practical, production-focused projects such as an AI-assisted high-volume customer support workflow, an AI-driven insurance fraud detection solution and a custom AI-driven trading platform.
The company works with enterprises and independent software vendors using a UX-first approach focused on business outcomes. As a Microsoft Azure partner, it specializes in Azure migration and modernization, data and analytics, and cloud managed services. It also has strong depth in .NET, SharePoint and AI on Azure.
Arna Softech’s service areas
●Product Engineering: Building smart, scalable products from concept through launch and evolution.
●Cloud Engineering: Deploying and scaling on the cloud, including Azure migration, modernization and managed services.
●Data Engineering: Turning complex, scattered data into reliable, business-ready insights and a foundation for AI.
●AI Solutions: AI consulting and applied AI for process automation, intelligent products and decision support.
●QA Engineering: Software testing and QA automation to keep quality high at every release.
●UI/UX Engineering: User-centered design and interfaces built around real user behavior.
●Dedicated engineering teams: Skilled developers in .NET, C#, Power BI, cloud, full stack, mobile and SaaS, who can work independently or as an extension of a client’s in-house team.
Meet the team at BTS
Arna Softech invites attendees, prospective partners and clients to book a dedicated conversation with its team during the summit. Attendees are encouraged to bring a question or an idea they would like to explore.
To plan a meeting, visit:
About Bengaluru Tech Summit
Bengaluru Tech Summit brings together industry leaders, innovators, startups and technology professionals to discuss emerging technologies, innovation and business opportunities. More information is available at
About Arna Softech
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Indore, India, Arna Softech Pvt Ltd is a software engineering company specializing in product engineering, cloud architecture, data engineering, QA automation, UI/UX, AI consulting and custom software development. Its UX-first, outcome-focused approach helps enterprises and ISVs build scalable, future-ready solutions. The company has 100+ skilled experts and 50+ delivered projects across fintech, insurance, education and government services. About 80% of its clients stay with it for more than five years, and it follows process-driven delivery with enterprise-grade security practices. Arna Softech is a Microsoft Azure partner and is rated on Clutch and Google. Learn more at
Media
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