Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA) and Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) Sign Cooperation Agreement in the Presence of Scotland’s First Minister
(MENAFN- Media Mantra) New Delhi, 26 October 2026: In a significant step towards strengthening ties between the Indian malt whisky and Scotch whisky industries, the Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA) and the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) signed a Cooperation Agreement at The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi, in the presence of Scotland’s First Minister, Mr John Swinney.
The agreement was signed by Maj Gen (Dr) Rajesh Chopra, AVSM (Retd), Director General, IMWA, and Mr Ian Duddy, International Director, SWA.
Speaking on the occasion, Maj Gen (Dr) Rajesh Chopra, AVSM (Retd), Director General, IMWA, said, “This agreement marks an important milestone in the evolution of India’s malt whisky industry and its engagement with established global whisky traditions. Our partnership with the Scotch Whisky Association creates an opportunity to exchange expertise, strengthen product authenticity and promote responsible, sustainable industry practices. By working together on shared priorities, we can build greater trust in our respective categories while supporting the long-term growth and international recognition of Indian malt whisky.”
The signing comes at an important juncture in India–UK economic relations, following the entry into force of the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), commonly referred to as the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). With the FTA opening new avenues for bilateral trade, closer engagement between industry bodies can help strengthen dialogue, facilitate knowledge exchange, and support businesses in navigating opportunities in both markets.
The Cooperation Agreement establishes a framework for collaboration between IMWA and SWA through the exchange of information, knowledge, and industry practices, with a focus on sustainability, the protection and promotion of their respective products, and engagement on regulatory matters of mutual interest. It also provides for cooperation on legal protection, product authenticity, intellectual property infringements, and the promotion of responsible consumption.
The agreement brings together two distinctive whisky traditions and reflects a shared commitment to constructive engagement, the protection of product integrity, and the responsible development of their respective categories. It provides a platform for the two associations to exchange expertise and work together on issues of common interest as bilateral trade and industry engagement continue to evolve.
About the Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA):
The Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA), established in July 2024 as a not-for-profit industry body, serves as the unified voice of India’s malt whisky producers, with a mandate to protect, preserve, and promote the integrity of the category. Representing leading distillers, IMWA focuses on setting globally aligned standards for quality, authenticity, and production, while addressing challenges like misrepresentation and fragmented regulation. Through advocacy, standardisation, and frameworks around certification and intellectual property, the association aims to build international credibility for Indian malt whiskies. It also intends to position India as a serious, premium player in the global whisky landscape, rooted in its distinct terroir, craftsmanship, and evolving distillation excellence
The agreement was signed by Maj Gen (Dr) Rajesh Chopra, AVSM (Retd), Director General, IMWA, and Mr Ian Duddy, International Director, SWA.
Speaking on the occasion, Maj Gen (Dr) Rajesh Chopra, AVSM (Retd), Director General, IMWA, said, “This agreement marks an important milestone in the evolution of India’s malt whisky industry and its engagement with established global whisky traditions. Our partnership with the Scotch Whisky Association creates an opportunity to exchange expertise, strengthen product authenticity and promote responsible, sustainable industry practices. By working together on shared priorities, we can build greater trust in our respective categories while supporting the long-term growth and international recognition of Indian malt whisky.”
The signing comes at an important juncture in India–UK economic relations, following the entry into force of the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), commonly referred to as the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). With the FTA opening new avenues for bilateral trade, closer engagement between industry bodies can help strengthen dialogue, facilitate knowledge exchange, and support businesses in navigating opportunities in both markets.
The Cooperation Agreement establishes a framework for collaboration between IMWA and SWA through the exchange of information, knowledge, and industry practices, with a focus on sustainability, the protection and promotion of their respective products, and engagement on regulatory matters of mutual interest. It also provides for cooperation on legal protection, product authenticity, intellectual property infringements, and the promotion of responsible consumption.
The agreement brings together two distinctive whisky traditions and reflects a shared commitment to constructive engagement, the protection of product integrity, and the responsible development of their respective categories. It provides a platform for the two associations to exchange expertise and work together on issues of common interest as bilateral trade and industry engagement continue to evolve.
About the Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA):
The Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA), established in July 2024 as a not-for-profit industry body, serves as the unified voice of India’s malt whisky producers, with a mandate to protect, preserve, and promote the integrity of the category. Representing leading distillers, IMWA focuses on setting globally aligned standards for quality, authenticity, and production, while addressing challenges like misrepresentation and fragmented regulation. Through advocacy, standardisation, and frameworks around certification and intellectual property, the association aims to build international credibility for Indian malt whiskies. It also intends to position India as a serious, premium player in the global whisky landscape, rooted in its distinct terroir, craftsmanship, and evolving distillation excellence
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