Ganesh Spices Launches ‘Pure Masala. Sure Swaad.’ Campaign Featuring Actors Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Raima Sen
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, October 26, 2026: Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd., a leading player in Eastern India ’s FMCG sector with a diverse portfolio spanning everyday staples, spices and packaged food products, recently launched a new television commercial campaign titled “Pure Masala. Sure Swaad.”, featuring acclaimed Bengali actors Mr. Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ms. Raima Sen. The 30-second television commercial (TVC) highlights the role of pure spices in delivering authentic taste in everyday cooking. TBWA\Lintas, part of Omnicom Advertising India, has conceptualised the campaign, which is directed by Piinakii Bose.
With a diverse portfolio spanning CTC, whole and blended spices, Ganesh Spices offers consumers a wide range of choices over 60 variants to suit varied culinary preferences, reflecting its understanding of regional tastes and evolving consumer needs. The brand uses advanced colour-sorting technology to identify and remove discoloured, defective and unwanted particles from raw spices, supporting its focus on purity and quality. Through “Pure Masala. Sure Swaad.”, Ganesh Spices brings this commitment to life by connecting the purity of its spices with the authentic flavour consumers expect in everyday cooking.
The TVC features the familiar Bengali song “Chirodini Tumi Je Amar” in an everyday kitchen setting. As Raima Sen cooks and sings, Parambrata Chattopadhyay joins her, prompting a playful exchange in which Raima declares Ganesh Masala to be her true partner. The film closes with the campaign line, “Pure Masala. Sure Swaad.”. By bringing together food, relationships and nostalgia, the TVC aims to build an emotional connection with consumers and strengthen brand recall.
Mr. Devansh Mimani, Director, Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd., said, “At Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd, we see spices as a significant growth opportunity and an important category for our long-term business vision. The launch of “Pure Masala. Sure Swaad.” marks an important step in strengthening our brand presence, starting with Eastern India. The association with Ms. Raima Sen and Mr. Parambrata Chattopadhyay brings strong regional relevance and cultural familiarity to the campaign, helping us connect with Bengali households through a shared love for food, flavour and authentic culinary traditions.”
Speaking about the company’s growth plans, he added, “Over the next three years, our focus will be on expanding our market presence, strengthening our portfolio and driving innovation across authentic regional spice ranges. Building on our existing portfolio of 100+ SKUs across CTC, whole and blended spices, we aim to cater to evolving consumer preferences while exploring new flavours and culinary experiences beyond traditional Indian cuisines.”
Mr. Indranil Mitra, Branch Head-East, TBWA\Lintas, said, “Spices is a cluttered category where brands follow a pattern. Ganesh needed to break it. We gave the brand a couple with chemistry that audiences remember, and tunes they grew up with. Parambrata and Raima were the obvious choice, and ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar’ brought the nostalgia that makes the brand stick in people’s memory.”
Mr. Tritritha Chatterjee, Senior Creative Director, TBWA\Lintas, added, “We didn’t set out to make ads. We set out to make small pieces of cinema. Food and nostalgia have always shared a table, so that’s where the ideas began, and playful scripting ensures they stay with you long after the last frame.”
Ganesh Spices’ campaign is primarily targeted at Bengali households across West Bengal, engaging consumers across age groups and income segments through the region’s shared appreciation for authentic flavours and culinary traditions. While West Bengal remains the brand’s strongest market, Ganesh Spices is also available across Eastern and North-Eastern India, including Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam, through general and modern trade retail outlets, e-commerce platforms and quick-commerce channels.
Link to the film:
Campaign elements: Ganesh Spices Agency: TBWA/Lintas
Client: Ganesh Consumer Products LTD Title of film: Pure Masala. Sure Swaad.
Director (of the film): Piinakii BoseDuration: (In Secs): 30 secs
Exposure (media used): Digital platforms, Television, Newspapers, social mediaThe campaign broke as of October 10th 2026
With a diverse portfolio spanning CTC, whole and blended spices, Ganesh Spices offers consumers a wide range of choices over 60 variants to suit varied culinary preferences, reflecting its understanding of regional tastes and evolving consumer needs. The brand uses advanced colour-sorting technology to identify and remove discoloured, defective and unwanted particles from raw spices, supporting its focus on purity and quality. Through “Pure Masala. Sure Swaad.”, Ganesh Spices brings this commitment to life by connecting the purity of its spices with the authentic flavour consumers expect in everyday cooking.
The TVC features the familiar Bengali song “Chirodini Tumi Je Amar” in an everyday kitchen setting. As Raima Sen cooks and sings, Parambrata Chattopadhyay joins her, prompting a playful exchange in which Raima declares Ganesh Masala to be her true partner. The film closes with the campaign line, “Pure Masala. Sure Swaad.”. By bringing together food, relationships and nostalgia, the TVC aims to build an emotional connection with consumers and strengthen brand recall.
Mr. Devansh Mimani, Director, Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd., said, “At Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd, we see spices as a significant growth opportunity and an important category for our long-term business vision. The launch of “Pure Masala. Sure Swaad.” marks an important step in strengthening our brand presence, starting with Eastern India. The association with Ms. Raima Sen and Mr. Parambrata Chattopadhyay brings strong regional relevance and cultural familiarity to the campaign, helping us connect with Bengali households through a shared love for food, flavour and authentic culinary traditions.”
Speaking about the company’s growth plans, he added, “Over the next three years, our focus will be on expanding our market presence, strengthening our portfolio and driving innovation across authentic regional spice ranges. Building on our existing portfolio of 100+ SKUs across CTC, whole and blended spices, we aim to cater to evolving consumer preferences while exploring new flavours and culinary experiences beyond traditional Indian cuisines.”
Mr. Indranil Mitra, Branch Head-East, TBWA\Lintas, said, “Spices is a cluttered category where brands follow a pattern. Ganesh needed to break it. We gave the brand a couple with chemistry that audiences remember, and tunes they grew up with. Parambrata and Raima were the obvious choice, and ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar’ brought the nostalgia that makes the brand stick in people’s memory.”
Mr. Tritritha Chatterjee, Senior Creative Director, TBWA\Lintas, added, “We didn’t set out to make ads. We set out to make small pieces of cinema. Food and nostalgia have always shared a table, so that’s where the ideas began, and playful scripting ensures they stay with you long after the last frame.”
Ganesh Spices’ campaign is primarily targeted at Bengali households across West Bengal, engaging consumers across age groups and income segments through the region’s shared appreciation for authentic flavours and culinary traditions. While West Bengal remains the brand’s strongest market, Ganesh Spices is also available across Eastern and North-Eastern India, including Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam, through general and modern trade retail outlets, e-commerce platforms and quick-commerce channels.
Link to the film:
Campaign elements: Ganesh Spices Agency: TBWA/Lintas
Client: Ganesh Consumer Products LTD Title of film: Pure Masala. Sure Swaad.
Director (of the film): Piinakii BoseDuration: (In Secs): 30 secs
Exposure (media used): Digital platforms, Television, Newspapers, social mediaThe campaign broke as of October 10th 2026
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