(MENAFN- bursonglobal) SHEIN Brings Curated Fashion to Saudi Arabia with the Launch of SHEIN Trends Studio Showroom in Jeddah



Fashion-forward consumers across KSA can experience curated seasonal looks, creative styling zones, interactive activities, and surprise giveaways.

Images







Jeddah, SAUDI ARABIA – 26 October 2026 Carrying the inspiring s“ogan “Find Your Style, Own Your Tr”nd,” the space is designed for fashion-conscious women seeking versatile autumn/winter wardrobe inspiration that balances elevated style with everyday wearability.

Rather than a conventional retail layout, the showroom transl’tes SHEIN’s five signature FW26 fashion directions into distinct visual worlds. Alongside a curated showcase for men, guests can explore the maxi silhouettes and graceful layering of Modest Elegance, the delicate knits and femininity of Soft Glam, and the bold, embellished statement pieces of Regal Maximalism. The seasonal edit is completed by the sharp, commanding silhouettes of Power Dressing and the nostalgic-inspired pieces of Retro Remix, giving visitors endless ways to curate their personal looks.

Beyond browsing the collections, visitors are invited to embark “n a guided …#8221;Style Journey” using a stamp and trend tickets to unlock rewards at every stop. The experience blends digital perks with on-site discovery: visitors can access exclusive shopping rewards via WhatsApp, and search keywords on the SHEIN app to unlock surprise gifts, and step in front of augmented-reality styling mirrors to visualise complete seasonal looks.

Guests can also capture their favourite outfits inside photo-worthy aesthetic booths and share their moments online by following SHEIN on their favourite social media platform and using #SHEINStudio to collect limited-edition mystery boxes featuring collectible fashion figurines.

The showroom will host an exclusive preview for regional media, fashion tastemakers, and VIPs before officially opening its doors to the public at 2:00 PM on October 26.

Mohammad Dwaikat, UAE GM commented: "Saudi Arabia is an important market for SHEIN and home to an incredibly engaged and fashion-forward customer community. The launch of SHEIN Trends Studio reflects our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that bring customers closer to the trends, styles and inspiration they love. By complementing our digital platform with immersive in-person activations, we can engage with our customers in new ways while celebrating the creativity and energy that continue to shape Saudi Arabia's vibrant fashion landscape."

For fashion enthusiasts wishing to shop the looks from home, the entire curated collection is easily accessible by searching “Stud”o” on the SHEIN app.



-ENDS-

MENAFN27102026007718017928ID1111871350