Who Inherits Africa’s Wealth? Shaping the Future of Generational Fortunes
(MENAFN- APO Group) NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26, 2026/ -- Africa’s exponential growth in family offices and UHNW individuals is raising new questions on succession planning, generational wealth transfer and investment diversification, as these influential sources of capital (including the first generation of African post-independence and post-liberalisation founders), seeks to hand over the baton. On 10 November in Nairobi, the inaugural Future Capital & Legacy Forum places these topics at centre stage in an exclusive, peer-to-peer setting.
Family offices and UHNW individuals are becoming one of the most influential sources of capital in the world. Deloitte states that globally, family offices control assets valued at US$3.1 trillion (projected to reach US$5.4 trillion by 2030), while Africa’s UHNW population rose 23.7% to 3 440 in 2025 – the fastest of any region.
A wave of the continent’s post-independence entrepreneurs are preparing to hand over their wealth to the next generations, facing the challenges of effective succession planning, diversification away from core operating businesses and multi-jurisdictional tax and legal considerations.
“Wealth preservation is one of the most pertinent issues facing Africa’s growing cohort of UHNW individuals and family offices, but it often fails due to poor succession planning and governance, amongst other issues. It is in this context that the inaugural Capital & Legacy Forum was created,” said Murray Anderson, Commercial Director at API Events, which will host the event at KOFISI Kaskazi.
The forum will provide an exclusive space for wealth principals, family office directors and chief investment officers from across the region, together with the trustees, lawyers, tax advisers and private bankers who serve them.
The event was founded in partnership with private wealth experts DeaconCapital and Suntera Global.
“Together with our expert partners, we’re excited to create an exclusive platform for the frank and insightful conversations desired by these individuals and other influential private wealth players from across Africa. Most wealth conferences are built around products. The Capital & Legacy Forum is structured around people, decisions and what really lasts and drives economies,” Anderson said.
Harnessing capital, preserving wealth, and building brands
The panel discussions, fireside chats and one-on-one insights for the event focus on four key, hands-on themes:
1. Harnessing Capital for Opportunity & Growth
How do you put capital to work with purpose, at home and globally? Tackling real allocation questions, from balancing liquidity, preservation and growth to deploying opportunity capital, and asking where the next $10M should actually go, and examining how private equity and family offices can overcome the friction between them and partner to build and fund growth.
2. From Wealth Creation To Wealth Preservation
Creating wealth and keeping it are different disciplines. The event explores the structures, governance and succession thinking that protect it.
3. Building Brands and Businesses That Endure
Africa is no longer only a source of raw materials. It is a place where brands, ideas and enterprises are created and exported to the world. Hear from the leaders building these brands about what it takes to move from made in Africa to desired globally, and to build something that outlives its founder.
4. The Next Generation
Capital is only as durable as the people who inherit it. From heirs to stewards, the event examines how families prepare the next generation for ownership, decision-making and responsibility, and what legacy means beyond money.
“The Capital & Legacy Forum brings to the table many of the practical issues families face as their wealth becomes more complex, from investment and structuring to international mobility, governance and preparing the next generation. These are increasingly important conversations for families and businesses thinking about how wealth is managed over the long term,” said John McDonald, Director of Nairobi and UK-based independent wealth advisory firm Waugh McDonald.
Saif Ahmedi, Partner – Senior Relationship Manager at DeaconCapital Asset Management added:
"We're pleased to be partnering with API Events for this inaugural event, which we believe will occupy an important space in the conversations around protecting generational wealth in Africa. Family offices and high net worth individuals have a unique set of needs and this event presents a prime opportunity for peer-to-peer conversations and first-hand perspectives from their journeys of exploring wealth preservation and investment."
Event details
Date: 10 November
Venue: KOFISI Kaskazi, Nairobi
Family offices and UHNW individuals are becoming one of the most influential sources of capital in the world. Deloitte states that globally, family offices control assets valued at US$3.1 trillion (projected to reach US$5.4 trillion by 2030), while Africa’s UHNW population rose 23.7% to 3 440 in 2025 – the fastest of any region.
A wave of the continent’s post-independence entrepreneurs are preparing to hand over their wealth to the next generations, facing the challenges of effective succession planning, diversification away from core operating businesses and multi-jurisdictional tax and legal considerations.
“Wealth preservation is one of the most pertinent issues facing Africa’s growing cohort of UHNW individuals and family offices, but it often fails due to poor succession planning and governance, amongst other issues. It is in this context that the inaugural Capital & Legacy Forum was created,” said Murray Anderson, Commercial Director at API Events, which will host the event at KOFISI Kaskazi.
The forum will provide an exclusive space for wealth principals, family office directors and chief investment officers from across the region, together with the trustees, lawyers, tax advisers and private bankers who serve them.
The event was founded in partnership with private wealth experts DeaconCapital and Suntera Global.
“Together with our expert partners, we’re excited to create an exclusive platform for the frank and insightful conversations desired by these individuals and other influential private wealth players from across Africa. Most wealth conferences are built around products. The Capital & Legacy Forum is structured around people, decisions and what really lasts and drives economies,” Anderson said.
Harnessing capital, preserving wealth, and building brands
The panel discussions, fireside chats and one-on-one insights for the event focus on four key, hands-on themes:
1. Harnessing Capital for Opportunity & Growth
How do you put capital to work with purpose, at home and globally? Tackling real allocation questions, from balancing liquidity, preservation and growth to deploying opportunity capital, and asking where the next $10M should actually go, and examining how private equity and family offices can overcome the friction between them and partner to build and fund growth.
2. From Wealth Creation To Wealth Preservation
Creating wealth and keeping it are different disciplines. The event explores the structures, governance and succession thinking that protect it.
3. Building Brands and Businesses That Endure
Africa is no longer only a source of raw materials. It is a place where brands, ideas and enterprises are created and exported to the world. Hear from the leaders building these brands about what it takes to move from made in Africa to desired globally, and to build something that outlives its founder.
4. The Next Generation
Capital is only as durable as the people who inherit it. From heirs to stewards, the event examines how families prepare the next generation for ownership, decision-making and responsibility, and what legacy means beyond money.
“The Capital & Legacy Forum brings to the table many of the practical issues families face as their wealth becomes more complex, from investment and structuring to international mobility, governance and preparing the next generation. These are increasingly important conversations for families and businesses thinking about how wealth is managed over the long term,” said John McDonald, Director of Nairobi and UK-based independent wealth advisory firm Waugh McDonald.
Saif Ahmedi, Partner – Senior Relationship Manager at DeaconCapital Asset Management added:
"We're pleased to be partnering with API Events for this inaugural event, which we believe will occupy an important space in the conversations around protecting generational wealth in Africa. Family offices and high net worth individuals have a unique set of needs and this event presents a prime opportunity for peer-to-peer conversations and first-hand perspectives from their journeys of exploring wealth preservation and investment."
Event details
Date: 10 November
Venue: KOFISI Kaskazi, Nairobi
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