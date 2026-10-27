Canon Central & North Africa Strengthens Morocco Channel Strategy Through‘‘Power to Move: Partnering for Gro’th’
(MENAFN- APO Group) CASABLANCA, Morocco, October 26, 2026/ -- Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA) ( has brought together its channel partners in Morocco for a dedicated business and technology engagement aimed at strengthening local partnerships, expanding market reach and unlocking new opportunities across the country’s fast-evolving business landscape.
Under the platform “Power to Move: Partnering for Growth,” the Casablanca event reflects Canon’s approach of moving closer to its partners and customers by combining local market insight, a strong channel ecosystem and an expanding portfolio of business imaging and print technologies.
Morocco is an important market within CCNA’s regional growth strategy. Canon recognises the country’s development priorities, with sustained national investment in transport, aviation, maritime infrastructure, healthcare, education and renewable energy creating new demand for productivity, digitalisation and more efficient, secure ways of working, and with it, opportunities for technology partners who understand local requirements.
Central to the engagement is a market-specific approach to partner collaboration, developed to support partners across Canon’s B2B portfolio. It focuses on strengthening partner capabilities, joint planning and closer commercial engagement, providing a framework better aligned with local market opportunities and customer requirements.
The event also introduced Canon’s latest technology developments to the Moroccan channel, including the new imagePROGRAF large-format printing solution and imageFORCE, enabling partners to experience the latest additions to Canon’s portfolio and explore their relevance across different customer applications and business environments.
These technologies are linked directly to real business requirements, from office and large-format printing for infrastructure projects, to scanning and document management that digitise and manage information in healthcare, education and public institutions, and to streamlining document-intensive workflows across businesses of all sizes.
The Casablanca engagement therefore goes beyond product introduction. Discussions with partners covered upcoming projects, customer needs and potential areas for collaboration, creating a platform for Canon and its partners to exchange market insights, align joint planning and bring a broader range of imaging, print and workflow solutions closer to end users. The focus now is on what Canon and its partners can achieve together: turning these discussions into joint plans, stronger partner capabilities and new business opportunities across Morocco’s priority sectors.
The initiative also reflects CCNA’s ICE strategy – Innovation, Customer Experience and Employee Experience. In practice, this means pairing new technology with closer engagement with customers and partners, so that Canon can respond more effectively to the specific requirements of individual markets and support sustainable business growth.
Tushar Vashnavi, Business Unit Director, B2B, Canon Central & North Africa, said: “Morocco’s investment in infrastructure, healthcare, education and renewable energy is creating real demand for technology that helps organisations work more productively. Unlocking that demand starts with understanding the market locally and working closely with the partners who are closest to our customers. Our approach is not simply about introducing new technology. It also means strengthening service network readiness through local partner capabilities, technical training and access to Canon’s expertise, so customers have the support they need beyond installation. By bringing together the right portfolio, knowledge and service capabilities, we can extend our reach and create greater value for customers across Morocco.”
The Morocco engagement forms part of a broader approach by Canon Central & North Africa to deepen channel engagement across its markets. Through closer collaboration, market-specific partner strategies and access to its evolving B2B portfolio, Canon aims to strengthen its partner ecosystem and create new pathways for shared growth.
Under the platform “Power to Move: Partnering for Growth,” the Casablanca event reflects Canon’s approach of moving closer to its partners and customers by combining local market insight, a strong channel ecosystem and an expanding portfolio of business imaging and print technologies.
Morocco is an important market within CCNA’s regional growth strategy. Canon recognises the country’s development priorities, with sustained national investment in transport, aviation, maritime infrastructure, healthcare, education and renewable energy creating new demand for productivity, digitalisation and more efficient, secure ways of working, and with it, opportunities for technology partners who understand local requirements.
Central to the engagement is a market-specific approach to partner collaboration, developed to support partners across Canon’s B2B portfolio. It focuses on strengthening partner capabilities, joint planning and closer commercial engagement, providing a framework better aligned with local market opportunities and customer requirements.
The event also introduced Canon’s latest technology developments to the Moroccan channel, including the new imagePROGRAF large-format printing solution and imageFORCE, enabling partners to experience the latest additions to Canon’s portfolio and explore their relevance across different customer applications and business environments.
These technologies are linked directly to real business requirements, from office and large-format printing for infrastructure projects, to scanning and document management that digitise and manage information in healthcare, education and public institutions, and to streamlining document-intensive workflows across businesses of all sizes.
The Casablanca engagement therefore goes beyond product introduction. Discussions with partners covered upcoming projects, customer needs and potential areas for collaboration, creating a platform for Canon and its partners to exchange market insights, align joint planning and bring a broader range of imaging, print and workflow solutions closer to end users. The focus now is on what Canon and its partners can achieve together: turning these discussions into joint plans, stronger partner capabilities and new business opportunities across Morocco’s priority sectors.
The initiative also reflects CCNA’s ICE strategy – Innovation, Customer Experience and Employee Experience. In practice, this means pairing new technology with closer engagement with customers and partners, so that Canon can respond more effectively to the specific requirements of individual markets and support sustainable business growth.
Tushar Vashnavi, Business Unit Director, B2B, Canon Central & North Africa, said: “Morocco’s investment in infrastructure, healthcare, education and renewable energy is creating real demand for technology that helps organisations work more productively. Unlocking that demand starts with understanding the market locally and working closely with the partners who are closest to our customers. Our approach is not simply about introducing new technology. It also means strengthening service network readiness through local partner capabilities, technical training and access to Canon’s expertise, so customers have the support they need beyond installation. By bringing together the right portfolio, knowledge and service capabilities, we can extend our reach and create greater value for customers across Morocco.”
The Morocco engagement forms part of a broader approach by Canon Central & North Africa to deepen channel engagement across its markets. Through closer collaboration, market-specific partner strategies and access to its evolving B2B portfolio, Canon aims to strengthen its partner ecosystem and create new pathways for shared growth.
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