Tajikistan, Central Asia-China Secretariat Prepare For 2027 Summit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Sharifzoda and Secretary-General of the Central Asia-China Format Sun Weidong discussed preparations for upcoming meetings at ministerial and highest levels, including the summit of heads of state scheduled to take place in China in 2027.

According to the press service of Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting was held on October 21 at the Secretariat of the Central Asia-China Format in Xi'an, China.

The sides discussed further cooperation within the format, as well as preparations for the seventh meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers in 2026 and the third Central Asia-China summit of heads of state in 2027.

Farrukh Sharifzoda emphasized the format's importance in developing regional cooperation and expanding ties between Central Asian countries and China. He reaffirmed Tajikistan's readiness to strengthen cooperation with the Secretariat and work jointly on preparations for the upcoming events.

Sun Weidong noted Tajikistan's active participation in the format and expressed the Secretariat's readiness to maintain close contacts with the Tajik side and jointly facilitate preparations for the forthcoming ministerial-level and high-level meetings.

The parties also exchanged views on the further development of the format and the activities of its Secretariat, reaffirming their mutual interest in strengthening cooperation and achieving practical results.

The Central Asia-China format is a multilateral platform for cooperation between China and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. It provides a framework for political dialogue and coordination on regional cooperation, including trade, transport, energy and other areas of mutual interest.

The format includes meetings of foreign ministers and summits of heads of state. The third summit is scheduled to take place in China in 2027.