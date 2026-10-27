Iran, Egypt Unite In Call For Regional Stability Amid Rising Tensions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and Egypt have emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in the region.

According to the Iranian foreign ministry, this was announced during the phone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday.

During the conversation, the sides highlighted the importance of continuing diplomatic and political consultations and exchanged views on issues related to regional developments.

A quadrilateral meeting was held in Tehran on October 26, involving high-ranking military and security officials from Iran, Pakistan, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia. The meeting was reportedly aimed at efforts to reduce tensions in West Asia.

The latest round of tensions in relations between the U.S. and Iran began on July 8. On that day, the U.S. military launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, stating that this was a response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman. As a result of the conflict, maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz came to a standstill.