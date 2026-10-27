Azerbaijan, U.S. Fortinet Discuss Cybersecurity Training Program (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has discussed the training of local cybersecurity specialists with the U.S.-based company Fortinet.

This was announced by the ministry following the meeting between Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov and Fortinet's Vice President for the Middle East, Türkiye, and the CIS, Alain Penel.

During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for cooperation with Fortinet to train qualified local cybersecurity specialists in Azerbaijan, including the expansion of the Fortinet Academic Partner Program within higher education institutions.

Additionally, views were exchanged regarding potential collaboration in areas such as cloud technologies, cyber solutions, and artificial intelligence solutions.