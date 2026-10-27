Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2027 Places Infrastructure at the Center of Libya’s Energy Expansion with Dedicated Forum
(MENAFN- APO Group) TRIPOLI, Libya, October 26, 2026/ -- Libya's push to expand oil and gas production is creating a parallel requirement for investment in the infrastructure needed to process, transport and commercialize additional energy supplies. With more than $20 billion committed to the Waha concessions alone and major gas, industrial and logistics projects advancing, infrastructure integration is emerging as a key component of the country's investment agenda.
Against this backdrop, the Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2027, taking place January 23–25 in Tripoli, will feature a dedicated Infrastructure and Integration Forum. The forum will examine how Libya can convert its growing resource base into productive domestic infrastructure and stronger regional ties.
As Libya seeks to process more hydrocarbons domestically and capture greater value from refined products, the country’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) is pursuing refinery modernization and expanded petrochemical manufacturing. That strategy is being reinforced by upstream expansion, including a more than $20 billion, 25-year Waha development deal with TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips targeting up to 850,000 barrels per day (bpd) of additional capacity.
Meanwhile, the National Development Agency has signed 13 agreements with Chinese companies for projects at the 1,000-hectare Magroun Industrial Zone, covering industrial chemicals, advancing manufacturing and construction materials. The Ministry of Industry’s 100-Day Plan is supporting the country’s wider development push through infrastructure and digital reforms aimed at improving industrial investment.
Gas provides another major infrastructure opportunity set to be showcased at LEES 2027. Eni’s $8 billion Structures A&E project is designed to move offshore gas to the Mellitah treatment plant, with infrastructure targeting 750 million cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) in 2027. The project follows the successful start-up of the Sabratha Compression Project in June 2026. Led by Eni in partnership with the NOC – through the Mellitah Oil & Gas joint venture – the project has an overall compression capacity of 440 mmscf/d.
On the maritime side, the $2.7 billion Misurata Port expansion is set to transform the facility into a major Mediterranean logistics hub, with planned capacity of 4 million containers annually and 8,400 direct jobs. The project also incorporates local supplier development, linking maritime expansion with efforts to build domestic supply chains.
Beyond domestic infrastructure Libya is strengthening its connections to regional neighbors. The country is advancing negotiations with Egypt for an 800-km Tobruk-Alexandria crude pipeline, estimated at $1.5 billion–$2 billion and targeting initial capacity of 150,000–250,000 bpd. The NOC is also working to maximize the 11-billion-cubic-meter annual capacity of the GreenStream pipeline, connecting coastal facilities in Libya to European markets via Sicily.
Taken together, these projects show an increasingly integrated Libyan investment agenda – connecting upstream production with downstream industry, gas infrastructure, logistics and cross-border energy markets. LEES 2027’s Infrastructure and Integration Forum will bring those investment opportunities together in one platform, highlighting the NOC and Ministry-led push to build the infrastructure required for Libya’s next phase of economic growth.
For more information about LEES 2027, please visit
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Against this backdrop, the Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2027, taking place January 23–25 in Tripoli, will feature a dedicated Infrastructure and Integration Forum. The forum will examine how Libya can convert its growing resource base into productive domestic infrastructure and stronger regional ties.
As Libya seeks to process more hydrocarbons domestically and capture greater value from refined products, the country’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) is pursuing refinery modernization and expanded petrochemical manufacturing. That strategy is being reinforced by upstream expansion, including a more than $20 billion, 25-year Waha development deal with TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips targeting up to 850,000 barrels per day (bpd) of additional capacity.
Meanwhile, the National Development Agency has signed 13 agreements with Chinese companies for projects at the 1,000-hectare Magroun Industrial Zone, covering industrial chemicals, advancing manufacturing and construction materials. The Ministry of Industry’s 100-Day Plan is supporting the country’s wider development push through infrastructure and digital reforms aimed at improving industrial investment.
Gas provides another major infrastructure opportunity set to be showcased at LEES 2027. Eni’s $8 billion Structures A&E project is designed to move offshore gas to the Mellitah treatment plant, with infrastructure targeting 750 million cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) in 2027. The project follows the successful start-up of the Sabratha Compression Project in June 2026. Led by Eni in partnership with the NOC – through the Mellitah Oil & Gas joint venture – the project has an overall compression capacity of 440 mmscf/d.
On the maritime side, the $2.7 billion Misurata Port expansion is set to transform the facility into a major Mediterranean logistics hub, with planned capacity of 4 million containers annually and 8,400 direct jobs. The project also incorporates local supplier development, linking maritime expansion with efforts to build domestic supply chains.
Beyond domestic infrastructure Libya is strengthening its connections to regional neighbors. The country is advancing negotiations with Egypt for an 800-km Tobruk-Alexandria crude pipeline, estimated at $1.5 billion–$2 billion and targeting initial capacity of 150,000–250,000 bpd. The NOC is also working to maximize the 11-billion-cubic-meter annual capacity of the GreenStream pipeline, connecting coastal facilities in Libya to European markets via Sicily.
Taken together, these projects show an increasingly integrated Libyan investment agenda – connecting upstream production with downstream industry, gas infrastructure, logistics and cross-border energy markets. LEES 2027’s Infrastructure and Integration Forum will bring those investment opportunities together in one platform, highlighting the NOC and Ministry-led push to build the infrastructure required for Libya’s next phase of economic growth.
For more information about LEES 2027, please visit
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
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