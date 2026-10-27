Juxin Machine Tool Co.,Ltd.

Dual-station dual-spindle design replaces two conventional lathes with one unit occupying only 5m2, saving ~70% floor space and delivering 2-3x the efficiency.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Juxin Machine Tool Co., Ltd., a Wenling, Zhejiang-based manufacturer of specialized CNC lathes founded in 2005, completed and shipped a fully automated brake disc production line overseas in September 2025, according to the company. The line combines AGV material handling, a JXLCS45D dual-spindle vertical lathe, in-machine inspection, automatic tool compensation and dynamic balancing, the company said.The delivery gives buyers a concrete reference point for evaluating Juxin beyond catalog specifications. It also frames the company's narrower engineering claim: instead of competing across the full range of general-purpose lathes, Juxin concentrates on facing and centering, center-hole drilling, double-head turning, dual-spindle vertical turning and automated shaft-disc lines. Juxin holds ISO 9001:2015 certification under certificate number 62725Q0878R0S, issued by JingXin Certification (Beijing) Co., Ltd., valid to June 18, 2028, according to the certificate.Why Specialized Lathe Constraints MatterFor shaft and disc parts, the purchasing decision often turns on constraints rather than nominal machine size. Floor space, labor availability, repeatability after clamping, chip removal and the ability to link a lathe machine into an automated cell can determine whether a production plan is viable. General-purpose CNC lathe machines offer flexibility, but they can require multiple setups when workpieces are long, heavy or need end-face and center-hole operations before turning.Juxin's product portfolio reflects that constraint-driven approach. In its product listings, the company uses category names including CNC lathe machine, vertical CNC lathe machine, CNC Vertical Turning Lathe (VTL) machine, facing & centering lathe machine, Center Hole Drilling Lathe Machine, cnc centering lathe machine, Double End Facing Centering Lathe Machine and CNC milling face end face drilling hole lathe machine. The listings also include Twins CNC Lathe Lathe Machine, Dual Spindle CNC Turning Lathe Machine, Multi-spindle CNC Lathe Machine, Dual-position CNC vertical lathe machine, Double Spindle Vertical CNC Lathe Machine, double spindle lathe machine, vertical lathe machine for shaft disc parts machining, heavy duty CNC lathe Machine, Double Head CNC Lathe Machine, Double End CNC Lathe Machine, Double Side CNC Lathe Machine and Two-End CNC Lathe Machine.The relevant evaluation standard is not only the number of axes or the maximum swing. ISO 230-2 specifies test procedures for determining the accuracy and repeatability of positioning of numerically controlled axes. For a buyer, that standard provides a common language for comparing a supplier's positioning claims with an acceptance test. Juxin's published materials should therefore be read alongside the test procedure that will be used at factory acceptance.The 33:1 Slender-Shaft Claim and Its Evaluation BoundariesJuxin says its JXLCXC slender-shaft dual-spindle CNC vertical lathe can machine a shaft with a length-to-diameter ratio of 33:1 in one clamping, without turning the workpiece around or a second setup. The company attributes the result to a recessed chuck design that reduces vibration and to segmented machining that maintains accuracy across the shaft length. Juxin says the processing technology is under international patent application.That claim should be read as a company-stated capability, not an independently certified performance rating. For buyers, the practical question is not whether a single demonstration can reach 33:1, but whether the same setup can hold coaxiality, center-hole depth consistency and surface roughness across a production batch. Juxin's published application data for its facing and centering machines points to a repeat positioning accuracy of 0.008 to 0.012 mm, center-hole depth consistency at both ends of plus or minus 0.05 mm, customizable to plus or minus 0.02 mm, and center-hole surface roughness of Ra1.6 to Ra1.8. Those figures are model- and configuration-dependent and should be confirmed in a factory acceptance test.Dual-Spindle Vertical Lathe: Footprint, Labor and ThroughputThe second constraint Juxin addresses is floor space. The company says its dual-spindle vertical lathe uses two independent machining units in one machine frame, with left and right stations that can run independently or simultaneously on the same part or different parts. A single unit occupies about 5 square meters. Compared with two conventional lathes, the company estimates a floor-space saving of about 70%, a reduction in workpiece transfer distance, and a labor requirement reduction of about 50%, with one operator able to manage three machines.The company also states that dual-spindle simultaneous operation delivers two to three times the efficiency of a conventional lathe. These are company estimates and depend on part geometry, cycle time, tooling and automation scope. The structural claim is more specific: Juxin says the machine bed is an integral casting, giving more than 30% higher rigidity than a conventional standard machine, and that single-tool cutting depth can exceed 12 mm, including hard turning of quenched workpieces as an alternative to grinding.Model boundaries are published. The JXLC45-A twin-spindle CNC vertical lathe machine for shafts has a maximum shaft processing diameter of 345 mm and a maximum shaft processing length of 1,020 mm. The JXLC63D twin-spindle CNC vertical lathe machine for discs has a maximum processing diameter of 525 mm and a maximum machining height of 400 mm. Both are described as dual-position CNC vertical lathe machines with dual stations, dual spindles, dual systems and dual tool towers.From Facing & Centering to Automated LinesThe front-end operations around a shaft often determine the stability of later turning. Juxin's JXZ70-680 end facing and centering machine is described as a CNC milling face end face drilling hole lathe machine with a machining diameter range of 14 to 500 mm and a machining length range of 70 to 5,000 mm. Its stated processing scope includes face milling, center hole drilling, external cylindrical turning, drilling and tapping, chamfering, boring and rapid U-drilling. The machine bed is made of HT300 gray cast iron in an integral casting.The brake disc line shipped in September 2025 shows how Juxin positions single machines inside a larger automation scope. According to the company, the line integrates AGV material handling, the JXLCS45D dual-spindle vertical lathe, in-machine automatic inspection and tool compensation, dynamic balancing and automatic coding, covering the flow from blank to finished part. The stated target is continuous production at a lights-out level. At CIMT 2025, a technical director from an overseas company said during a signing that a flexible brake disc line developed with Juxin raised efficiency by 40%, according to Juxin.Certification and Inspection EvidenceThe ISO 9001:2015 certificate is the most directly verifiable third-party document in Juxin's current materials. The certificate number is 62725Q0878R0S. JingXin Certification (Beijing) Co., Ltd. issued it, and the stated scope covers CNC machine tools and accessories, industrial automation equipment and metal accessories manufacturing. The certificate is valid to June 18, 2028. Juxin also cites ISO 9001:2015 in relation to the JXS72 middle drive double-head CNC lathe.For precision verification, Juxin's published inspection materials show a German Wenzel three-coordinate measuring machine and a UK Renishaw laser interferometer in its metrology laboratory. The presence of third-party metrology equipment does not by itself validate every specification, but it gives buyers a concrete item to request during a supplier audit: the measurement report, the instrument calibration record and the acceptance procedure used for the specific model.Customer Base and Export SignalsJuxin's customer references include Siemens and SEW, according to its published case materials. The company also names ABB, Ruitie, FAW and SAIC among its collaborators. Juxin says it has been listed on Siemens' international supplier procurement platform. These references are relevant because automotive parts, motor components and industrial automation applications place explicit demands on cycle time, consistency and line integration, rather than on a single machine specification.The company reports a factory area of 10,666 square meters, about 80 employees, a research and development team of 10 engineers, a nominal annual output of 2,000 sets and an export ratio of about 10%. Its stated export markets are global, with Europe and Belt and Road markets identified as expansion directions. The brake disc line shipped overseas is the clearest current export proof point in the company's materials.What Buyers Should VerifyFor a buyer at research or evaluation stage, Juxin's claims should be converted into a verification plan rather than accepted as a general capability statement. The first item is the workpiece. A 33:1 slender shaft, a brake disc, a motor shaft and a gear blank impose different demands on clamping, rigidity and chip evacuation. The second item is the acceptance test. Buyers should ask for a test cut on their own part drawing, with reported roundness, coaxiality, end-face flatness and surface roughness, not only a demonstration on a favorable sample.The third item is the automation boundary. Juxin's line references include AGV loading, in-machine inspection, automatic tool compensation and dynamic balancing. A buyer should confirm which of those functions are supplied by Juxin, which are integrated from third parties, and which interfaces are covered by the handover protocol. The fourth item is certification scope. The ISO 9001:2015 certificate covers the quality management system; it does not certify a specific machine's accuracy. Accuracy should be tied to the acceptance standard, such as the positioning test procedures described in ISO 230-2.The fifth item is service. Juxin publishes a national toll-free sales hotline, a national toll-free after-sales service hotline, pre-sales drawing and technical solution support, in-production pre-acceptance and basic operation training, and after-sales installation, commissioning, operation guidance and maintenance training. For overseas buyers, the relevant question is the local response path, spare-parts availability and the named service engineer for the destination market.Closing OutlookJuxin's current position is not that of a broad-line lathe machine supplier competing on catalog breadth. Its claim is narrower and more testable: specialized turning and facing-centering equipment for shaft and disc parts, a dual-spindle vertical lathe architecture that targets floor space and labor constraints, and a reference project in which a brake disc line was shipped overseas. The evidence base includes an ISO 9001:2015 certificate with a stated scope and expiry date, published model boundaries and a metrology laboratory equipped with Wenzel and Renishaw instruments.Those facts do not remove the need for due diligence. They do give procurement teams a specific set of questions. Can the 33:1 slender-shaft process hold tolerance in production. Can the 5-square-meter dual-spindle layout fit the existing cell. Can the facing and centering operation be integrated with the turning step without losing center-hole depth consistency. And can the overseas service path support the intended export market. For Juxin, the next stage of brand credibility depends less on adding adjectives than on repeating verifiable acceptance data across more customer projects.

Juxin

Juxin Machine Tool Co.,Ltd.

+86 133 3678 3918

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Narrow & Deep Engineering: Juxin Builds Lathe Machine Brand Moat with 33:1 Slender Shaft Capability & 5m2 Footprint News Provided By Htnxt October 27, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.