Gujarat Provides Rs 162 Crore Dairy Aid To Over 29,500 Tribal Women In 3 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 27 (IANS) More than 29,500 tribal women in Gujarat have received animal husbandry assistance worth Rs 162.28 crore over the past three years under the state government's Integrated Dairy Development Scheme, which provides financial support to help women establish dairy-based livelihoods, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The government has allocated Rs 65 crore for 2026-27 to extend benefits to 11,206 women, with assistance of Rs 58,000 per beneficiary, according to the Tribal Development Department.

Launched in 2007-08, the scheme has so far provided more than 1.96 lakh milch animals to tribal women across the state.

Under the scheme, 6,860 women received assistance worth Rs 30.87 crore in 2023-24. The number increased to 13,616 beneficiaries in 2024-25, when assistance of Rs 78.97 crore was provided.

In 2025-26, another 9,042 women received assistance worth Rs 52.44 crore. The scheme fixes the cost of an animal unit at Rs 90,000, covering the purchase of a milch animal, insurance, transportation, cattle feed, veterinary treatment and specialised vocational training.

The funding structure comprises a loan of Rs 29,000, a Central government subsidy of Rs 29,000 and state government assistance of Rs 29,000, while the beneficiary contributes Rs 3,000.

Eligible tribal women can apply online through the Tribal Development Office in their respective areas.

The scheme targets women from below-poverty-line tribal families with scores ranging from zero to 20 and is implemented across 14 tribal districts of Gujarat.

Beneficiaries can receive two milch animals through the scheme's subsidy and loan provisions.

They are also provided training in scientific animal husbandry and animal care, with an emphasis on supplying milk regularly to local dairy cooperatives.

The scheme links access to a second animal to loan repayment. A beneficiary who repays more than 60 per cent of the loan in timely instalments using income earned from the first animal becomes eligible for a second milch animal.

The arrangement is intended to increase milk production and household earnings. By supporting dairy farming close to home, the scheme also seeks to provide tribal families with a more stable source of income and reduce the need for migration in search of work.

The state government is implementing the scheme under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel overseeing the department's initiatives.

The programme aims to help tribal women meet household expenses, fund their children's education and manage healthcare costs through income generated from dairy farming.