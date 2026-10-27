Dubai Chambers Organises Webinar On Commercial Dispute Resolution In Collaboration With DIFC Courts Attended By 289

Session explored best practices for drafting effective contractual clauses and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently organised a webinar in collaboration with the DIFC Courts, focusing on contractual clauses relating to dispute resolution in mainland Dubai and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The webinar attracted 289 registered participants from the private sector. It aimed to provide the business community and legal practitioners with practical guidance on drafting effective dispute resolution clauses and navigating the legal frameworks and litigation procedures applicable in the UAE.

The session explored the legal and practical aspects of drafting contractual dispute resolution clauses, emphasising the importance of addressing potential risks at an early stage to help reduce the need for costly litigation and preserve commercial relationships. It also highlighted best practices for drafting effective Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) clauses, together with key considerations when selecting appropriate courts and arbitration institutions, both within and outside the DIFC.

The webinar also examined mediation as an effective mechanism for resolving commercial disputes, highlighting its potential to save time and costs while preserving business relationships. Representatives from Dubai Chambers and the DIFC Courts presented their respective mediation services and the procedures involved. The DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre, established under Dubai Law No. 2 of 2025, provides parties with an alternative pathway to resolve disputes, with the option of having settlements made directly enforceable through the DIFC Courts.

Dubai Chambers continues to organise specialised workshops and webinars to familiarise the business community with the latest legal, regulatory, and procedural developments. These efforts contribute to enhancing the attractiveness of Dubai's business environment, strengthening corporate compliance practices, and helping companies reduce operational and legal risks.

As a key pillar of Dubai's economic development, Dubai Chambers remains committed to supporting the growth of businesses in Dubai and their expansion into international markets, while contributing to accelerating the growth of the digital economy, protecting the interests of the business community, and strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global business hub.