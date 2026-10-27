Epson Highlights Commitment To Environment On World Sustainability Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Epson is embedding sustainability across its products, operations, supply chain and community initiatives, with a focus on reducing resource use, cutting emissions and encouraging more responsible consumption. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As the world observes World Sustainability Day, Epson is highlighting how innovation, responsible use of resources, and community engagement can help businesses contribute to a more sustainable future.

Sustainability is a core element of Epson's product development, guided by the Japanese principle of“Sho-Sho-Sei”, a commitment to creating technology that is efficient, compact and precise.

This philosophy is reflected in Epson's EcoTank printers, which use high-capacity, refillable ink tanks to reduce the waste associated with single-use cartridges. One set of refillable ink bottles can replace up to 79 traditional ink cartridges[i], helping to reduce material use. Epson's Heat-Free Technology can also reduce power consumption by up to 96% compared with traditional laser printers[ii], helping businesses lower both their environmental impact and operating costs.

Epson is also developing technologies designed to support more resource-efficient paper use and recycling. Its Dry Fibre Technology breaks down paper into fibres without dissolving it in water, while PaperLab uses the technology to turn wastepaper into new paper with minimal additional water required.

These innovations form part of Epson's wider decarbonisation strategy. Under its Environmental Vision, Epson aims to become carbon-negative and underground resource-free by 2050. The company has already made significant progress, including becoming the first manufacturer in Japan to switch to 100% renewable electricity across all its domestic sites in 2021.

Husam Alzughayyar, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia and Head of Sales, UAE, Epson, said:“Epson's takes a holistic approach to sustainability including reducing the environmental impact of our own operations, and using innovation to help customers, communities and partners make more responsible use of resources. Across the Middle East, we are seeing growing awareness of the importance of sustainability, and we are committed to supporting that progress through our technology and local initiatives.”

Epson is also addressing emissions across its wider value chain. The company has increased shipping efficiency through the use of high-cube containers, improving loading capacity by 14.3% and reducing the number of shipments required. It has also partnered with Maersk to use alternative fuels, including biodiesel and green methanol, on key shipping routes. In its first year, the initiative is estimated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 230 tonnes, while a new east-coast shipping route to North America has reduced overland transit emissions by a further 320 tonnes.

Community engagement:

Epson's commitment extends into the communities where it operates. In June, six students from Saudi Arabia and the UAE were recognised for creating sustainable artwork from recycled materials as part of Epson's ReCreators competition, launched as part of the company's sustainability campaign during World Sustainability Day last October.

As governments, businesses and communities across the Middle East place increasing emphasis on resource efficiency and responsible technology use, Epson believes innovation has an important role to play in supporting a more sustainable future, balancing technological progress with the responsible use of natural resources

About Epson:Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial & robotics, office & home printing, and visual & lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion (equivalent to more than USD 8.84 Billion)*.

About Epson META-CWA:Epson is a global technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion (equivalent to more than USD 8.84 Billion)*. With craft and care at its core, Epson's regional operation, Epson META-CWA, brings the company's high quality and eco-conscious solutions in printing, scanning, visual display, manufacturing and lifestyle categories to more than 80 countries across the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central & West Asia. Building on its 84-year legacy as an iconic Japanese technology pioneer, the company is reimagining what innovation can do for consumers, businesses and the planet with a visionary approach to one of the world's most dynamic regions.

[i]Based on Epson calculations, the average cost per page saving and the average number of inkjet cartridges required to print the same number of pages as the Epson EcoTank '112' ink bottles. Comparison between the average yield (A4 prints of ISO/IEC 24712 test pattern) of EcoTank '112' ink bottle series and the genuine consumables (IDC, Hardcopy Peripherals Consumables Tracker, 2023 shipments, published Q1 2024) used within the 10 best-selling consumer A4 & A3 Color Laser 21-30 ppm devices in Middle East & Africa (IDC, Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2023 shipments, published Q1 2024). Cost per page calculated by dividing the relevant bottle/cartridge average selling price as tracked by IDC by the yield.

[ii]Compared to best-selling similarly-featured laser printers in Middle East & Africa (IDC, Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, Q1 2023 to Q4 2023 shipments, published Q1 2024). Comparison based on the average power when printing/copying. Power consumptions taken from the manufacturers' official specifications. Epson models included: M1100 Series, M2100 Series, M3100 Series, M15100 Series, L11160, L14150, L15100 Series, L6400 Series, L6500 Series, L1200 Series, L3200 Series, L3500 Series, L4200 Series, L5200 Series, L5590, L6200 Series.