Bangkok To Host Second Russian Thai Investment Forum This October

Russian-Thai Investment Forum Scheduled in Bangkok

The second Russian–Thai Investment Forum is scheduled to be held in Bangkok from October 29 to 31, bringing together business representatives and industry stakeholders to explore opportunities for expanding economic cooperation between Russia and Thailand, as reported by TV BRICS. The forum will be organised around the theme,“Russia–Thailand: A New Era of Economic Partnership”, with discussions focusing on key industries, emerging economic sectors, investment opportunities and stronger bilateral business ties.

Key Focus Areas and Trade Initiatives

According to TV BRICS, the first day of the business programme will focus on“Drivers of Key Sectors”, covering metallurgy, agriculture and food security, sustainable energy, transport and logistics, as well as certification and standardisation. The second day will concentrate on“Drivers of the New Economy”, with discussions spanning financial infrastructure, medicine and pharmaceuticals, wellness, the platform economy, real estate and the hotel, restaurant and catering (HoReCa) sector, tourism and the sports economy.

A major highlight of the event will be the“Made in Russia” trade pavilion, which will showcase Russian food and pharmaceutical products, industrial solutions and technological innovations. The platform is expected to help Russian companies present their offerings to the Thai market, establish business connections and identify potential commercial partners.

Support for Business Expansion

Vladimir Kovalev, Executive Director of the Russian-Thai Business Council, said the pavilion would provide comprehensive assistance to Russian manufacturers seeking to expand their presence in Thailand. He noted that exporters would gain access to a business platform for product promotion and business-to-business interactions, alongside support for certification procedures, marketing and legal requirements. Kovalev expressed confidence that the initiative would contribute to a substantial increase in trade between the two countries.

Sports and Cultural Exchanges

The forum will also feature a range of sporting activities aimed at strengthening people-to-people and professional ties. These will include the first friendly ice hockey match between professional teams from Russia and Thailand, a masterclass by Roman Rotenberg, First Vice-President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation and head coach of the“Russia 25” national team, and exhibition performances by Russian figure skaters. A friendly badminton tournament involving business representatives and professional athletes from both countries is also planned.

The cultural programme will feature the MIR festival at Bangkok's central Lumpini Park and a performance of“The Thai Dictionary”. Moscow Days will also be organised in the Thai capital, adding to the cultural exchanges accompanying the investment forum. The Russian-Thai Business Council is organising the event, which aims to promote commercial partnerships and broaden cooperation across traditional industries, emerging economic sectors, sports and culture.

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