Omar Abdullah Expands Cabinet With Four New Ministers In Srinagar

Cabinet Expansion in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to four newly inducted ministers as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expanded his Cabinet at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar. The four National Conference legislators inducted into the Cabinet are Mir Saifullah, MLA from Trehgam in Kupwara; Ali Mohammad Sagar, MLA from Khanyar in Srinagar; Shameema Firdous, MLA from Habba Kadal in Srinagar; and Altaf Ahmad Wani, MLA from Pahalgam. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior political leaders and officials, marking a Cabinet expansion by the Omar Abdullah-led government in the Union Territory.

Statements from Leadership

Speaking after taking the oath, National Conference MLA Mir Saifullah expressed gratitude to the party leadership and said he would work to address the concerns and difficulties faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.“I feel very good. I am deeply grateful to my leadership, and I thank Allah for granting me this opportunity. I will strive to fulfill the purpose for which my leadership has appointed me as a minister today. I will serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir and endeavour to resolve their issues and difficulties. Furthermore, I will work to strengthen my party, the National Conference, at the grassroots level,” he said.

Focus on Accountability and Governance

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said the Cabinet expansion fulfilled the commitment made by the National Conference to the people of the Union Territory.“We have delivered; my leader has delivered. We promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir that we would carry out a reshuffle and expansion, and we have fulfilled that promise,” Choudhary said. He added that the expansion would improve the government's functioning and strengthen accountability, while ensuring that the administration remained focused on addressing public concerns.“This will certainly enhance the government's delivery and increase accountability. We will work together, with the sole objective of ensuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir benefit from this government, which is precisely why Omar Sahab undertook this expansion,” he added.

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