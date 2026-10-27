Mangaluru To Ras Al Khaimah Flight: Air India Express Launches Direct Service, Check Timings Here

Air India Express has launched a direct flight service between Mangaluru International Airport and Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), establishing a new international air link for coastal Karnataka. The service, which commenced on Monday, adds another UAE destination to Mangaluru's international flight network and is expected to offer passengers greater convenience when travelling to Ras Al Khaimah and nearby destinations, including Sharjah and Dubai.

The new service was introduced on the second day of the rollout of the 2026 winter flight schedule. Ras Al Khaimah, known for its industrial and economic activities, is the latest international destination to be connected directly to Mangaluru.

The inaugural Mangaluru-Ras Al Khaimah flight, IX 871, departed with 146 passengers on board. Meanwhile, the return flight, IX 872, arrived in Mangaluru with 36 passengers.

Mangaluru Airport to Operate 58 International Flights Weekly

Under the 2026 winter schedule, Mangaluru International Airport is set to handle 58 international flights every week. Of these, 38 flights will operate to destinations in the UAE, highlighting the country's importance as a key international market for the coastal airport.

The weekly UAE services include 20 flights to Dubai, 16 to Abu Dhabi and two to Ras Al Khaimah. The remaining international flights will connect Mangaluru with other major destinations in the Middle East.

Air India Express Flight Timings and Frequency

Air India Express will operate the new Mangaluru-Ras Al Khaimah service twice a week, on Mondays and Saturdays.

According to the announced schedule, flight IX 871 will depart from Mangaluru at 9.30 am. The return flight, IX 872, will depart from Ras Al Khaimah and is scheduled to arrive in Mangaluru at 6.25 pm.

The new route is expected to provide an additional travel option for passengers travelling between coastal Karnataka and the UAE.

GST Refund Allowed on Cancelled Flight Tickets

In a separate development, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) has ruled that an airline can claim a GST refund on cancelled flight tickets if the tax amount has also been refunded to passengers. However, the airline must provide the necessary documents to establish that the tax burden was not passed on to another person.

The Ernakulam Bench of the GST Appellate Tribunal issued the ruling in a case involving Singapore Airlines Ltd and the Kochi Commissioner of Central GST and Central Excise.

Singapore Airlines had refunded the fares for cancelled tickets directly to passengers, including the GST component. The tribunal observed that the tax burden had not been passed on to another person, supporting the airline's claim for a refund.

Tribunal Directs Department to Process Refund Within Two Weeks

The tribunal directed the revenue department to process the airline's GST refund claim within two weeks and pay the eligible amount along with interest.

The order concerned eight GST refund claims totalling approximately Rs 45.92 lakh, filed between 2019 and March 2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore Airlines had refunded the fares for cancelled tickets, including the applicable GST, to its passengers.

The ruling highlights the importance of proper documentation when airlines seek GST refunds on cancelled bookings. It also underscores the need to establish that the tax burden has not been transferred to another party when claiming such refunds.