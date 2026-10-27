Stop Wasting Milk Cream! Follow These Simple Steps To Make Ghee At Home

Ghee and butter prices are going up constantly. Did you know you can make pure ghee at home using leftover milk cream instead of buying it from shops?

You can make aromatic ghee at home if you save the cream that forms on top of boiled milk every day. You should learn this low-cost method to make ghee using basic kitchen items instead of buying expensive store brands.

People love the unique aroma and taste of homemade ghee. You can enhance the flavour of idli, dosa, pongal, and rice by adding just a little bit of this ghee. We use ghee in everything from baby food to traditional sweets. You will find it very useful to know that you can extract this ghee from daily milk cream.

You do not need many ingredients or special machines to make ghee. You just need a few basic items from your kitchen.

. Milk cream collected after boiling milk

. A clean container with a lid

. A mixer or churner to extract butter

. A heavy-bottomed pan

. A clean strainer to filter the ghee

. A moisture-free glass or steel jar to store the ghee

Important note: You can use cream from either cow milk or buffalo milk. The final quantity of ghee will change based on the milk quality, fat content, and collected cream amount.

Collect the milk cream

You must boil the milk well, let it cool, and then remove the top cream layer using a clean spoon. You should put this in a closed container and keep it in the fridge immediately. You can use the freezer to store the cream for a longer time.

Extract butter from the cream

You need to churn the collected cream in a mixer or churner while it is still cold. You can add a little cold water if needed. The fat will soon gather into butter, and a buttermilk-like liquid will separate.

Wash the butter

You must take the separated butter and wash it gently two or three times in clean cold water. This action helps remove leftover buttermilk and milk particles. You should drain the water completely after washing.

Heat on a low flame

You need to place the butter in a heavy-bottomed pan and heat it on a medium or low flame. It will melt and froth first. The moisture content will then start reducing. You must watch out for milk particles settling at the bottom. They will burn easily if you use a high flame.

Check the ghee consistency

The froth will settle down, and the ghee will show a clear golden yellow colour. You should turn off the stove when the bottom milk particles turn light golden brown and start releasing a rich aroma. You must not heat it until the colour becomes very dark.

Filter and store

You must filter the ghee using a clean strainer once it cools down a bit. You should store it in a completely dry glass or steel jar. You need to be careful while handling hot ghee.

You can make ghee by first turning the cream into butter and then heating it. You can also heat the cream directly to make ghee, but this method leaves behind too many milk solids.

You can collect enough quantity to make ghee if you store the daily small amounts of cream properly.

. Chill the cream immediately: You must remove the cream once the milk cools down and keep it in a clean, closed container.

. Keep it in the fridge: You will find it safe to store the cream at 4°C or below. You can keep it in the freezer for long-term storage.

. Use a clean spoon daily: You must avoid using a wet or dirty spoon.

. Do not use spoiled cream: You should throw away the cream if you notice fungus, unusual colour, or a bad smell.

You must avoid keeping the cream at room temperature for a long time. You should not keep perishable foods at room temperature for more than two hours according to general food safety guidelines. This time reduces further in very hot weather.

Many people want to know the answer to this question. You will not find a standard measurement for this. The fat content in your milk, the water level in the cream, your butter extraction method, and processing losses decide the final ghee quantity.

For example, one kilogram of cream with an average 38.2% fat content will theoretically hold about 382 grams of fat. But you might actually get a lesser amount of ghee depending on your extraction efficiency. Therefore, you cannot exactly predict how much ghee a specific amount of cream will yield.

Heat on a low flame: You must do this to prevent the ghee from burning.

Store the cream properly: Spoiled cream will ruin the quality and aroma of your ghee.

Drain the water completely: Your ghee making process will take more time if the butter has too much moisture.

Store in a dry container: You must prevent water or moisture from mixing with the ghee.

Use only the required amount: You should add ghee to your food in moderation because it contains high fat and calories.

The biggest advantage of making ghee at home is that you can use the daily milk cream without wasting it. You can also personally monitor the cream quality, preparation method, and storage. You cannot claim that homemade ghee is nutritionally or medically superior to store-bought ghee just because you made it at home.

You must watch your portion sizes according to your diet plan if you have heart disease or cholesterol issues, as ghee is mostly a fat-based food.

To sum up...

You can make aromatic ghee at home if you collect the daily milk cream without wasting it, turn it into butter, and heat it on a low flame. You will get good quality ghee only if you ensure proper storage, clean utensils, and patient preparation.

Note: The colour, aroma, and quantity of your ghee will change based on the milk type and preparation method. You must ensure that moisture does not enter the container when you store homemade ghee.