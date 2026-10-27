Surat Hosts The IDCA 10Th T20 National Cricket Championship For Deaf

IDCA 10th T20 National Cricket Championship Kicks Off

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), in association with the Deaf Cricket Association Surat (DCAS), has commenced the IDCA 10th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2026 in Surat, Gujarat. Scheduled from October 26 to November 1, 2026, the championship is being held for the first time in Surat, bringing together 14 teams from across India for a week of competitive cricket, as per a press release.

Bringing together 14 teams from across India, the championship highlights the breadth of talent within the country's deaf cricket community and the importance of sustained opportunities to compete at a national level. The participating teams are Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Mumbai, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Tournament Details and Structure

The T20 matches are being held at Bawaji Cricket Ground, Bhatpore, Surat, Gujarat, with the competition set to culminate in the semi-finals and final on 1 November 2026. The tournament provides participating cricketers with a platform to showcase their skills, competitive spirit and sporting abilities. Organised by IDCA, hosted by the Gujarat Deaf Cricket Association (GDCA) and co-hosted by DCAS, the tournament builds on the collaborative efforts of sporting bodies to strengthen the reach of deaf cricket.

IDCA, a founder and member of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), is supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is recognised by the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) and the Asian Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA).

Voices from the Championship

Commenting on the significance of the championship, Sumit Jain, President, Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), said,“At IDCA, our endeavour is to ensure that deaf cricketers have meaningful opportunities to compete, develop their skills and earn recognition for their talent. The 10th edition of this championship reflects the continued importance of organised competition in building a stronger pathway for deaf athletes. Hosting the tournament in Surat for the first time also enables us to extend this platform to new regions and engage more stakeholders in the growth of the sport. We remain committed to creating an environment where athletes can pursue their ambitions and have their abilities recognised through their performances.”

Speaking on the occasion, Jigar Thakkar, General Secretary, Deaf Cricket Association Surat (DCAS), said,“It's an honour for Surat, Gujarat, to host this prestigious national championship for the first time. The enthusiasm, discipline, and talent demonstrated by all the participating teams make this tournament a memorable celebration of deaf cricket. We sincerely thank IDCA, GDCA, the players, officials, volunteers, and our partners for their valuable support in making this championship a success. We look forward to hosting many more such prestigious tournaments in the future and continuing to promote and develop deaf cricket across India.”

Tejas Parmar, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate, Surat District, Government of Gujarat, and Chief Guest at the inauguration ceremony, said,“Sport has the power to create opportunities, foster inclusion and ensure that talent is recognised on merit. It is a proud moment for Surat to host the IDCA 10th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2026 for the first time. I extend a warm welcome to all participating teams, players and officials, and thank the organisers, sponsors and supporters for making this championship possible. Such initiatives promote equal opportunities and sportsmanship while contributing to the continued growth of deaf cricket across India.”

Acknowledgements and Support

As the championship progresses towards its final on 1 November, it continues to provide deaf cricketers with a national platform to showcase their talent, demonstrate their competitive abilities and earn recognition for their performances. IDCA, GDCA, DCAS, participating teams, officials, volunteers, and sponsors support the tournament, and their collective efforts help bring the championship to Surat and strengthen the platform for deaf cricket in India.

IDCA extends its sincere gratitude to Serum Institute of India and Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, its principal sponsor and long-term partner, whose continued support has been integral to the successful organisation of this championship and the advancement of opportunities for deaf cricketers across India. Additionally, IDCA acknowledges the valuable support of KFC India, RB Foundation, Kaizzen, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd., Vaarta Home for Early Learning, ONGC Energy: Now and Next, Kribhco Cooperative and Beyond, Hindustan Dry Cleaners, Manish Patel & Associates Law House, The Himalaya Group, Ashadeep Group of Schools, Devout Coats and Textiles Pvt. Ltd., and Impact Research & Measurement Pvt. Ltd. Their contributions support the successful organisation of the championship and the continued growth of deaf cricket in India.

In its 10th edition, the championship continues to give deaf cricketers a platform to test their abilities in a structured competitive environment. By bringing teams from across India together in Surat, IDCA is furthering its efforts to expand participation, encourage sporting excellence, and build greater recognition for deaf cricket and the athletes who contribute to its growth. (ANI)

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