Azerbaijan's IDDA Prepares Cooperation Agreement With Apple

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Digital Development Agency (IDDA) is preparing to sign a cooperation agreement with Apple, the head of the Digital Competencies Development Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Vusala Gurbanova, said during the event on "Digital skills: today's results, tomorrow's opportunities" held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to her, as part of the collaboration, the eight selected instructors will receive Apple Certified Trainer certification. They will subsequently organize training sessions in Azerbaijan, primarily for university students.

Gurbanova noted that the instructors were selected from among candidates nominated by universities. To this end, requests were sent to higher education institutions asking them to identify instructors who teach courses on operating systems, particularly in the field of iOS programming.

“We reached out to universities and asked them to nominate instructors who teach iOS programming and operating systems. Our goal is to train these instructors so that they, in turn, can conduct training sessions for university students,” she said.

The department head also spoke about other projects of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) in the field of digital skills development.

She noted that 15,000 schoolchildren are expected to participate in this year's Webros IT Olympiad. In addition, Holberton School Azerbaijan has trained 447 graduates in fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer science, full-stack programming, and cybersecurity.

According to Gurbanova, the IDDA also conducts training sessions on artificial intelligence in the regions. Currently, out of the 405 people participating in these training sessions, 300 represent 20 regions of Azerbaijan. The remaining 105 people are participating in training sessions as part of various programs, including those focused on integrating artificial intelligence elements into the IT sector. Among them are employees of government agencies.

“120 people joined the project, and all 120 completed the program. No one dropped out or received a failing grade. Immediately after the project ended, the employment rate stood at 31%,” Gurbanova emphasized.

According to her, 101 people have completed the first phase of the program, and currently about 400 participants are continuing their training as part of the second phase.

The department head also noted that, in collaboration with the Cisco Networking Academy, various opportunities for digital technology training have been created for the public. Through these programs, participants can choose a track that aligns with their interests and needs. Areas of study include basic English language skills for the IT sector, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

Gurbanova also spoke about an innovative project being implemented in collaboration with partners working in the field of artificial intelligence in Israel and the Holon Institute of Technology. She noted that three phases of the project have taken place, during which 98 graduates have been trained to date. Several startup projects were formed during each phase.

She added that the rules for participating in IRIA projects vary depending on the goals and requirements of specific programs. Some training programs are open to anyone interested, while in other cases, candidates are selected based on specific criteria.

“The selection process depends on the project. Anyone can join some programs. However, participation in fields such as machine learning and computer science requires certain foundational knowledge and proficiency in English. When working with startup projects, we take into account the participants' ideas and their potential for further project development,” she noted.