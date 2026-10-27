Uzbekistan, Belarus Seek To Expand Industrial And Investment Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tashkent region Governor Zoyir Mirzayev and Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich discussed expanding industrial cooperation, attracting investment and strengthening economic ties between the two countries during a meeting in Belarus on October 26.

According to the Tashkent regional administraton, Mirzayev is visiting Belarus during which the delegation is exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation between Tashkent region and Belarusian regions.

At the outset of the meeting, Karankevich welcomed the Uzbek delegation and highlighted the importance of bilateral relations in advancing mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

The sides noted that relations between Uzbekistan and Belarus, supported by ties between their respective leaders, provide a foundation for strengthening regional economic partnerships and implementing promising joint projects.

The discussions focused on expanding industrial cooperation, establishing partnerships between manufacturing enterprises, attracting investment and exchanging expertise, taking into account Tashkent region's economic potential.

Karankevich oversees several areas of Belarusian government policy, including industry, energy, forestry and science, making the meeting relevant to opportunities for industrial and technological collaboration.

Both sides emphasized the importance of making more effective use of existing opportunities, expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest and translating new initiatives into practical results.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen economic links between Uzbekistan and Belarus, particularly through regional partnerships, industrial collaboration and investment projects.