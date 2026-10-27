President Ilham Aliyev's Regional Policy Opens New Options For Azerbaijan-Netherlands Ties - Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Regional policy of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev opens up new options for Azerbaijan-Netherlands ties, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, the meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Tom Berendsen, and President Ilham Aliyev holds significant political and economic importance for the future development of Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations.

The analyst noted that the reception of Tom Berendsen by President Ilham Aliyev and the high appreciation of Azerbaijan's role in ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus serve as indicators of the attention paid to the Azerbaijani state's position within the system of international relations.

"During President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Tom Berendsen, discussions covered political dialogue, economic cooperation, investment opportunities, transport and logistics links, and the expansion of cooperation in the agricultural sector. The Dutch side's expressed intention to develop relations with Azerbaijan creates additional opportunities for advancing our country's ties with European nations across a broader range of areas. A notable aspect of the meeting was the Dutch Foreign Minister's specific emphasis on President Ilham Aliyev's personal role in establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus. The observation that this matter is significant not only for the region but also for Europe demonstrates that Azerbaijan's role in regional processes is being recognized at the international level," the analyst explained.

Garayev remarked that in the modern system of international relations, the standing of states is determined not only by their economic capabilities and resources, but also by their capacity to influence regional processes, engage in dialogue with partners, and establish cooperation mechanisms based on mutual interests.

"In this regard, expanding relations with European states, developing economic partnerships, and strengthening regional stability are key priorities in Azerbaijan's foreign policy. President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands is significant in this context, as it allows for an assessment of the current state of bilateral relations and a discussion of new opportunities for cooperation," he said.

The analyst emphasized that Azerbaijan's geographical location, energy resources, developing transport infrastructure, and growing role in the international transport system position the country as a vital link between Europe and Asia.

“In addition to these factors, the importance that Azerbaijan attaches to the development of regional ties also plays a role in the interest shown by European states in cooperating with the country. Developing relations with a nation like the Netherlands, which possesses extensive experience in international trade, port management, and logistics, could open up new prospects for expanding Azerbaijan's economic opportunities.

During the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, attention was also focused on expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries. The presence of Dutch companies operating across various sectors in Azerbaijan serves as an indicator of the existing economic foundation for the development of cooperation. Organizing reciprocal business visits, strengthening direct ties between entrepreneurs, and implementing joint projects could pave the way for these relations to yield more concrete results. The primary objective here extends beyond merely increasing trade turnover; it also encompasses attracting new investments, expanding technology exchange, and contributing to the development of the non-oil sector.

Agriculture represents an area with particularly promising potential for cooperation. The Netherlands' expertise in modern agricultural technologies, greenhouse operations, enhancing productivity, the efficient use of water resources, and product storage could prove highly beneficial for Azerbaijan. Given the special focus in our country on the development of agriculture, the strengthening of food security, and the expansion of local production, deepening cooperation with the Netherlands creates additional opportunities. Through joint projects, it's possible to implement modern technologies, train local specialists, and enhance access for Azerbaijani products to foreign markets," he mentioned.

Garayev pointed out that cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics also represents a significant aspect of Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations.

"Azerbaijan's location along the Middle Corridor, the capabilities of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the development of the Alat Free Economic Zone enhance our country's importance in international trade relations. The Netherlands' expertise in port management, the organization of freight transport, and the optimization of supply chains creates a favorable foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation in this area. Such a partnership can contribute to the expansion of Azerbaijan's transit capabilities, the improvement of the quality of logistics services, and the development of economic ties between Europe and Asia," he said.

The analyst noted that Tom Berendsen's meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is significant in terms of continuing the discussion of issues raised during the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev at a diplomatic level, and for defining specific areas of practical cooperation.

“During the meeting, opportunities for cooperation were reviewed in areas such as strengthening political dialogue, promoting mutual investment, energy, transport, agriculture, water resource management, innovation, shipbuilding, education, and humanitarian ties. The positive assessment by both sides regarding the adoption of a roadmap for the development of Azerbaijan–Netherlands relations, covering the period 2026–2028, establishes an important framework for the systematic expansion of bilateral relations.

It's particularly noteworthy that 2027 will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands. In this context, the preparation and adoption of the roadmap are significant for aligning the relationship with a new phase, defining cooperation priorities, and planning future projects. Furthermore, the extent to which political documents yield tangible results depends on their implementation, the development of concrete projects, and the fulfillment of mutual commitments.

Discussion of regional peace and security issues during the meetings also draws particular attention. Ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus is significant not only for the normalization of political relations but also for expanding trade ties, developing transport routes, and creating new investment opportunities. Strengthening stability in the region can enable international companies to formulate long-term plans and approach economic projects from a broader perspective.

In this regard, Azerbaijan's peace agenda and its initiatives aimed at fostering regional cooperation are key topics of discussion. Jeyhun Bayramov's briefing to his Dutch counterpart, covering the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, issues related to the signing of a peace treaty, restoration and reconstruction efforts in the territories liberated from occupation, and the humanitarian challenges posed by the threat of landmines, reflects the core priorities of Azerbaijan's regional agenda.

All of this demonstrates that relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands aren't limited solely to bilateral economic ties. These relations also encompass the development of transport links between Europe and Asia, the strengthening of regional stability, the expansion of the investment climate, and are also linked to the identification of new opportunities for international cooperation. The Netherlands' expression of its intention to deepen political and economic dialogue with Azerbaijan demonstrates the existence of mutual interests between the parties,” Garayev concluded.