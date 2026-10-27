From Inverters To Full-Scenario Energy Storage: A Guide To Solisstorage's Product Portfolio

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Product highlights and application coverage across the energy storage portfolio

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the solar industry, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies is a name that needs little introduction. Founded in 2005 in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2019 (stock code 300763), the company has spent two decades in power electronics. Its inverter products have evolved through seven generations of technology, it has been named a "Top Inverter Brand" by EuPD Research for 11 consecutive years, its products are sold in more than 100 countries and regions, and its annual production capacity has reached 80 GW.What deserves closer attention today, however, is the board Solis has been laying out around its energy storage subsidiary, SolisStorage: in-house development of PCS, EMS and system integration technologies, a product range covering residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and grid-scale applications, and Solis AI tying the hardware to electricity markets. This article walks through that portfolio from a product and brand perspective.Residential Storage: The FlexAIO FlagshipResidential is the product line closest to end users, and its flagship is the FlexAIO all-in-one stackable high-voltage energy storage system. Its design logic revolves around two words: flexibility and reliability. 6 kWh and 9 kWh battery packs can be mixed, as can old and new batteries; a single cluster stacks up to 6 modules, up to 6 clusters can run in parallel, and capacity scales all the way to 324 kWh - so the system grows as the household does. Reliability is engineered in finer detail: A+ grade cells with a cycle life of more than 10,000 cycles, five-layer hardware redundancy protection as standard, and continued safe operation of the whole system even if a single battery pack fails.On performance, FlexAIO supports 200% PV oversizing to raise generation utilization, switches seamlessly between on-grid and off-grid in under 10 milliseconds, and handles 150% overload for 10 seconds in off-grid mode. Built for outdoor installation, it carries IP66 protection and C5-M anti-corrosion, and with battery heating and active cooling its intelligent thermal management keeps it operating from -20°C to 55°C. Installation takes as little as 5 minutes, and ongoing maintenance is handled through OTA remote upgrades.The product has also stood up to third-party scrutiny: in October 2026, FlexAIO received IEC 62619 and IEC 63056 IECEE CB certificates from TÜV Rheinland - the former covering industrial lithium battery safety, the latter covering safety requirements for residential energy storage systems. Through the CB scheme's mutual recognition framework, these two certificates clear compliance hurdles for market entry across multiple countries and regions.C&I Storage: The EverCore ESS Platform ApproachC&I is the fastest-growing part of Solis' storage business. The first 50 kW hybrid storage inverters shipped in July 2025, the 125 kW model followed in December of the same year, and by October 2026 cumulative global shipments across the full 50–125 kW range had passed 3 GW - in under 16 months. Behind that growth lies the sheer diversity of C&I demand: some customers want to use more of their own solar generation, some need to manage peak demand, some prioritize backup power, and electricity market rules and project conditions vary widely from place to place. Kun Zhang, Product Center Director at Solis, puts it plainly: "Different markets require different power levels, system configurations and operating strategies. Our approach is to build a versatile product platform with a high level of adaptability."That platform approach is embodied in the EverCore Energy Storage System (ESS). It offers three cabinet capacities - 100.48 kWh, 120.57 kWh and 261.24 kWh - and can be paired with 30–75 kW inverters (for low-voltage grids) and 50–125 kW inverters (for standard-voltage grids). Under its AC-DC separation architecture, a single inverter can connect up to 6 battery cabinets in parallel, so capacity can be expanded without additional inverter investment. The 125 kW all-in-one model integrates PCS, STS, PV inverter, circuit-breaker protection and EMS into one unit, achieving seamless on-grid/off-grid switching in under 10 milliseconds without an external STS, while supporting both DC and AC coupling and 200% PV oversizing.Thermal management and safety are the baseline for cabinet-type storage. EverCore stays with air cooling, using a three-air-duct architecture that combines a patented diversion air duct with Coanda-effect airflow to improve heat dissipation efficiency by roughly 30% over conventional air cooling. It is designed to operate from -25°C to 55°C at altitudes up to 4,000 meters. On the safety side, EVE 314Ah cells (8,000 cycles at 0.5C, 70% capacity retention, internal resistance as low as 0.15±0.05 mΩ) are paired with a 15-layer protective system - including thermal insulation between packs able to withstand 1,000°C, and a three-stage fire-suppression mechanism of pack-level aerosol, cabinet-level aerosol and fire-fighting water channels. Further up the scale, EverCore units can be paralleled to 1.25 MW, reaching grid-scale applications such as peak shaving and frequency regulation.These products cover C&I scenarios ranging from factories and farms to shopping malls, hospitals and large residences. Where site space is limited, the modular FlexCore-ID (indoor) and FlexCore-OD (outdoor) are the alternatives - the former built around 20 kWh battery packs and 314Ah LFP cells, the latter designed for direct outdoor deployment. Both suit space-constrained projects.Solis AI: Teaching Storage to Save Money on Its OwnStorage value is ultimately realized through operation, and that is the problem Solis AI sets out to solve. At its core is a self-adapting, continuously learning Core AI Engine: it processes household energy data in real time, recognizes usage patterns, and automatically adjusts operating strategies without any manual intervention - pushing efficiency higher and bills lower.The engine is supported by four capabilities:· Electricity tariff: automatic configuration of various time-of-use (TOU) tariff structures, with dynamic prices fetched automatically - no manual tariff entry required.· User preferences: users can define personalized strategies based on their own energy usage habits, and the system optimizes within those preferences.· Weather forecast: battery charge and discharge behavior is adjusted in advance of expected sunshine or low-production periods, reducing reactive handling.· Load prediction: the system learns from historical consumption patterns and predicts future load curves, shifting strategy from after-the-fact response to advance planning.At the strategy level, Solis AI does not serve a single scenario but switches according to what the user actually wants: price arbitrage when maximizing revenue, with self-consumption retained in between; or maximum self-consumption, capacity reservation ahead of negative tariffs, charging at low tariffs followed by self-consumption, and peak shaving combined with self-consumption and backup, among other operating modes. Results can be reviewed at any time across three views - real-time energy flow, historical strategy review and tomorrow's forecast. What you can see, you can control.For users looking to monetize further, Solis AI is already VPP-ready: it can participate in demand response, earning an additional revenue stream on top of the system's own regulation capability. FlexAIO itself also includes a dedicated VPP communication channel, enabling plug-and-play connection to third-party EMS/VPP platforms through an open protocol.Beyond the Product: The Service Network Determines How Far the Storage Business GoesA storage system's lifecycle spans well over a decade - selling it is only the beginning. As of October 2026, Solis operates 108 service centers and stations worldwide, staffed by more than 300 service professionals and covering five continents, and is extending its "2-hour response, 24-hour resolution" service standard overseas. In mid-October 2026, the company also brought frontline technical staff from overseas markets to its Ningbo headquarters for the first three-day "Golden Seeds" global service hands-on training, covering five modules: storage inverters, residential ESS, C&I ESS, SolisCloud monitoring and service procedures and policies. These "golden seeds" will return to their own markets and raise the capability of local teams. For partners, Solis additionally provides free on-site support for their first C&I storage installation and commissioning.SummaryFrom the residential FlexAIO, through the modular FlexCore-ID and FlexCore-OD, to the C&I and grid-scale EverCore, plus the Solis AI software layer and a service network spanning five continents, SolisStorage's storage portfolio is now broadly complete. For households, this means safer and more flexible options for self-consumption and backup power. For C&I owners and installers, it means a choice of power ratings backed by a local team. For grids and energy aggregators, it means VPP access that is open-protocol and plug-and-play. Two decades of power-electronics expertise are extending, through this storage line, into an all-weather energy management capability.

Solis

Ginlong (Solis) Technologies Co., Ltd.

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From Inverters to Full-Scenario Energy Storage: A Guide to SolisStorage's Product Portfolio News Provided By Htnxt October 27, 2026, 08:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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