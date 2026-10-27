Noda Launches BIN-To-Bank To Help Online Merchants Reduce Card Payment Costs

BIN-to-Bank

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The solution brings Open Banking into existing card checkout flows, helping businesses shift eligible payments to bank transfers without adding another payment button.Noda, an open banking technology provider, has launched BIN-to-Bank to help online merchants reduce payment processing costs and exposure to card chargebacks. Available across 26 European countries, the solution enables businesses to route eligible payments from their existing card checkout to Open Banking, without introducing new payment buttons.For businesses processing large volumes of online payments, card fees and disputes can put pressure on margins and create ongoing operational work. According to Datos Insights research cited by Mastercard, the global financial impact of chargebacks is expected to rise from $36.9 billion in 2026 to $46.1 billion by 2029. Account-to-account payments offer an opportunity to lower processing costs and avoid card scheme chargebacks on transactions completed through bank transfers. For merchants, the challenge is encouraging customers to use this option when paying by card is already familiar and, for many, the preferred choice.BIN-to-Bank addresses that adoption barrier by introducing bank payments within the checkout journey customers already use. Merchants can offer Open Banking without asking customers to discover and select a separate payment method or undertaking a major checkout redesign.Customers enter their card details as usual. BIN-to-Bank uses the card's Bank Identification Number (BIN) to identify the issuing bank and determine whether a supported Open Banking flow is available. Where supported, the customer is directed to their banking app to approve the payment before the card is charged. If the bank payment is not completed, the transaction returns to the merchant's existing card processing flow.“Unlike approaches that rely on a separate payment button or incentives, BIN-to-Bank doesn't compete with how people like to pay,” said Simona Moosar, Chief Growth Officer at Noda.“Instead, it gives businesses a way to introduce bank payments through a familiar starting point, with control over when to use them. That means merchants can now reduce exposure to card chargebacks and capture the lower costs of bank payments at scale, as part of the main checkout flow rather than an alternative payment method.”Designed for online businesses with high payment volumes, BIN-to-Bank gives merchants flexibility to decide which eligible transactions take the bank route. They can incorporate Open Banking into their existing payment setup while retaining cards as a fallback.For more information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" nodAbout NodaNoda is an open banking technology provider offering direct bank connectivity for online merchants. Its technology helps businesses accept instant bank payments, reduce processing costs and card chargeback risk. Noda connects merchants to more than 2,000 banks across 26 European countries, giving customers fast and secure payments while merchants gain wider reach, lower costs, higher conversion rates and dedicated support.

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Noda launches BIN-to-Bank to help online merchants reduce card payment costs News Provided By PRNEWS Inc. October 27, 2026, 08:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations



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