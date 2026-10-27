FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DARK COMEDY MOCKUMENTARY“A BLOODY MESS”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the dark comedy feature A BLOODY MESS -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting October 27, 2026

Dark Comedy 'Mockumentary' Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms Starting on October 27, 2026

- Filmmaker Daniel Hayden

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the dark comedy feature A BLOODY MESS -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting October 27, 2026.

A darkly comic mockumentary satire, A BLOODY MESS chronicles the efforts of documentarian Violet Blank as she investigates a decades-old catastrophe in a small Texas town. In 2002, Split Springs, TX was rocked by an explosion at a manure storage facility, flooding the streets with poop. Nearly every citizen was forced to flee their homes, while the rest of the country looked on and laughed, viewing the tragedy as nothing more than a joke. Twenty-five years later, Violet, along with her trusty crew, is determined to uncover the truth surrounding this life-altering event and find the mysterious man she believes to be truly responsible. A man who hasn't been seen or heard from in years. As she moves through interview after interview, none of them offering her the answers she needs, her efforts become less and less ethical-until they ultimately become dangerous.

Written and directed by Daniel Hayden, A BLOODY MESS was produced by Hayden and Sydney O'Toole. Featured actors include: Sydney O'Toole ('Violet Blank'), Mary Birdsong ('Elaine Blair'), Anna Bezahler ('Drew Taylor'), Dhruv Uday Singh ('Brian Paxton'), James Werner ('Eugene Warren'), Jim Woods ('Ted Cower'), Cameron Kelly ('Melissa Albright'), Casey Feigh ('Aaron Albright') and Matt O'Toole ('Benjamin Darling').

"A BLOODY MESS is a comic, satirical examination of the pain that follows in the wake of abuse,” said filmmaker Daniel Hayden.“Our protagonist, Violet, is driven by that pain, making her feel justified doing what she does, but she doesn't understand that punishing her abuser won't help her heal. It can only cause more pain, more destruction. So, if we decide it's up to us to dole out justice, then all we're going to do is make a bloody mess."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire A BLOODY MESS directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films. The film initially premiered and was acquired at Dances With Films.

A BLOODY MESS website:

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is one of the largest all-rights independent film distributors in the world. The company specializes in VOD and streaming distribution, film acquisition, and direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. With a veteran sales team and robust infrastructure, Freestyle Digital Media is a premier destination for independent filmmakers seeking multiplatform theatrical, VOD, and streaming distribution. Recent releases include UP THE CATALOGUE featuring Jonathan Bailey, ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy Award-winning Liza Colón-Zayas of FX's THE BEAR, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ starring Roselyn Sánchez in her directorial debut, and CHARLIEBIRD, winner of the Founders Award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Additional titles in the Freestyle library include SURVIVE starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS, and BEST SUMMER EVER, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson. For more information, visit freestyledigitalmedia

Eric Peterkofsky / Sarah Madden

Allen Media Group/Freestyle Digital Media

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Official FDM Trailer - A BLOODY MESS (2026)

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FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DARK COMEDY MOCKUMENTARY“A BLOODY MESS” News Provided By Allen Media Group October 27, 2026, 08:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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