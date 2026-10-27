Logo for Taizhou Huifeng Electron Co., Ltd.

Exploring Capacitor Designs, Electrical Characteristics, and Motor Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 27, 2026 - The global motor capacitor market was valued at approximately USD 24.04 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.77% from 2025 to 2032, according to Maximize Market Research. As essential components in many single-phase AC motor systems, motor capacitors support starting, continuous operation and stable performance in pumps, fans, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigeration equipment.This 2026 industry overview profiles ten companies with relevant capacitor manufacturing capabilities, product portfolios or technical documentation. It considers product availability, published specifications, standards references and manufacturing disclosures. The list is an editorial reference rather than a ranking by revenue, production volume or market share.Industry Context: Understanding Motor Capacitor RequirementsIEC 60252-1 establishes requirements for AC motor capacitors used in applications such as single-phase asynchronous motors. Product selection depends on rated voltage, capacitance, operating temperature, service life, enclosure design and the motor's electrical requirements. Buyers should verify the applicable standard and product-specific documentation before approving a component for production use.A Motor Run Capacitor is designed for continuous operation in a compatible motor circuit, whereas a Motor Start Capacitor provides additional starting assistance for applications that require it. These functions are not interchangeable without motor-specific validation.Common product types include the CBB60 Motor Capacitor, a metallized polypropylene film capacitor widely used in pump and general motor applications, and the CBB65 Motor Capacitor, which is commonly associated with air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The CD60 Start Capacitor belongs to a different product category, typically using electrolytic construction for short-duration starting service.A Metallized Film Motor Capacitor uses a thin metal layer deposited on a dielectric film. Polypropylene Film Motor Capacitor designs are widely used in AC motor applications because of their electrical properties and suitability for continuous-duty operation. Some designs incorporate a self-healing mechanism that helps isolate local dielectric breakdowns, although performance depends on the specific construction and operating conditions.Application requirements also vary. A Motor Capacitor for Water Pumps may need to withstand extended operating periods and elevated temperatures, while a Motor Capacitor for Fans or Motor Capacitor for Air Conditioners must suit the motor's operating cycle and enclosure. Washing machines, refrigeration equipment and submersible pumps introduce additional requirements involving space, moisture exposure, temperature and electrical safety.How This List Was CompiledThe selection considers three main factors: publicly described capacitor products, available technical or standards documentation, and disclosed manufacturing or quality-management capabilities. Companies are included where their published portfolios or technical records show relevance to motor capacitors or related film-capacitor technologies.The order does not represent a verified performance ranking. Public information varies among manufacturers, and product availability, certification coverage and manufacturing scope should be confirmed directly for the specific model under consideration.The Top 10 Motor Run Capacitor Manufacturers1. Taizhou Huifeng Electron Co., Ltd. (China)Founded in 1993 and based in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, Taizhou Huifeng Electron Co., Ltd. manufactures metallized film capacitors, CBB-series motor capacitors and CD-series starting capacitors. Its published product portfolio includes CBB60 run capacitors, CBB65 capacitors and CD60 starting capacitors for applications involving pumps, fans, single-phase motors, washing machines and air conditioners.The company states that it produces metallized film and winds capacitor cores in-house before encapsulation. Its CBB60 product documentation describes polypropylene film construction, plastic housing and suitability for 50/60 Hz single-phase AC motors. These characteristics make the CBB60 Run Capacitor relevant to continuous-duty applications, subject to model-specific voltage, capacitance and temperature requirements.Huifeng's disclosed documentation includes TÜV Rheinland certificate R 50500943 for the CBB60 series under EN 60252-1:2011+A1, with the certificate details specifying capacitance ranges, voltage ratings and climatic categories. The company also identifies RoHS documentation for selected capacitor models, CQC certification for the CD60 series and an ISO 9001 quality-management certificate covering specified capacitor production activities. Each certificate should be checked against its current status and applicable model scope before procurement.For manufacturing and customization, Huifeng reports monthly production capacity of 650,000 units and testing of semi-finished and finished products. Its stated ODM options include capacitance, voltage, casing, lead-out method, branding, printing and packaging. The company also reports minimum orders of 300 units for standard items and 1,000 units for customized products, with quoted lead times of 25–35 days. These are company-disclosed commercial figures and may vary with specifications and order conditions.Huifeng's combination of film production, CBB60 and CBB65 product lines, and CD60 starting capacitors makes it relevant to buyers sourcing a Motor Capacitor for Water Pumps, fans and other single-phase motor equipment. For applications such as a CBB60 motor capacitor for washing machine equipment or a Motor Capacitor for Submersible Pumps, buyers should confirm the exact operating conditions and qualification requirements rather than relying on the series name alone.2. TDK Electronics (EPCOS) (Germany)TDK Electronics, part of TDK Corporation, offers motor run and motor start capacitors under the EPCOS brand. Its published catalogue covers AC film capacitors in multiple safety classes, voltage ratings and terminal configurations, with product documentation referencing IEC 60252-1 and other applicable approvals. Applications include pumps, fans, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigeration equipment. Its documented range makes it a relevant reference for buyers comparing standard AC Motor Capacitor designs and service-life specifications.3. Ducati Energia S.p.A. (Italy)Ducati Energia, headquartered in Bologna, Italy, publishes a dedicated range of motor run and motor start AC capacitors. Its products include film capacitors housed in plastic or metal cases for household appliances, industrial ventilation, compressors and pumps. The company also describes OEM customization options for mounting methods and electrical connections. These product disclosures establish a direct connection to the Motor Run Capacitor category.4. ICAR S.p.A. (Italy)ICAR is an Italian capacitor manufacturer associated with film-capacitor technology and industrial electrical applications. Its broader capacitor expertise makes it a potential reference for buyers evaluating AC film components and application-specific designs. However, the exact motor-run product series and applicable certifications should be confirmed against current ICAR documentation before treating it as a direct equivalent to manufacturers with explicitly documented CBB60 or CBB65 ranges.5. Smiler Electronic Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)Smiler Electronic Industrial Co., Ltd., based in Foshan, Guangdong Province, manufactures film capacitors and offers CBB60, CBB61, CBB65 and CD60 products. Its published company and product materials describe applications in air conditioners, fans, water pumps and other AC motor equipment. The company also presents OEM and ODM services for selected capacitor products. Its portfolio makes it a relevant Chinese supplier to consider when comparing polypropylene film motor capacitors and customized configurations.6. Cornell Dubilier Electronics (United States)Cornell Dubilier Electronics, commonly known as CDE, publishes AC motor run capacitor products, including metallized polypropylene film designs. Its technical documentation discusses operating temperature, capacitance behaviour, service-life objectives and electrical testing. The company also describes custom configurations for specialized applications. This combination of product specifications and application guidance is relevant to North American buyers assessing motor-run components for HVAC and other motor-driven equipment.7. Vishay Intertechnology (United States)Vishay Intertechnology is a major manufacturer of electronic components, including film capacitors and other passive components. Its broader capacitor portfolio supports applications across industrial and electronic equipment. Buyers considering Vishay for a dedicated Motor Run Capacitor should identify the exact product series and verify its intended use, voltage rating and applicable standard, since a general film-capacitor portfolio does not automatically establish suitability for continuous AC motor duty.8. KEMET Electronics, a YAGEO company (United States)KEMET, part of YAGEO Group, publishes motor run capacitor documentation covering polypropylene film products and model-specific electrical characteristics. Its catalogue provides information such as capacitance, rated AC voltage, dimensions and terminal configuration. This technical documentation can support model-level comparisons when selecting a Polypropylene Film Motor Capacitor for compatible applications. The exact product specification remains the basis for qualification.9. Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd. (China)Xiamen Faratronic is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in film capacitors for multiple electronic and electrical applications. Its broader production expertise is relevant to buyers evaluating metallized film technologies and capacitor components used in household appliances and industrial equipment. For a dedicated Motor Run Capacitor application, buyers should confirm the availability of the required product series, its intended duty and any relevant certification records.10. Anhui Tongfeng Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)Anhui Tongfeng Electronics manufactures electrical films, metallized films, film capacitors and related electronic components. Its published materials describe metallized polypropylene film among its product technologies and identify applications spanning industrial control, household appliances and other electrical sectors. Tongfeng is particularly relevant when considering upstream film materials and capacitor manufacturing capabilities. Buyers seeking a complete CBB60 or CBB65 assembly should verify the finished-product range separately from its metallized-film offerings.Market Impact: Product Qualification and ProcurementMotor capacitor sourcing involves more than comparing capacitance and unit price. A suitable component must match the motor's electrical requirements, enclosure, temperature conditions and expected operating cycle. For buyers sourcing a Custom Motor Capacitor, these considerations should be defined before discussing branding, terminal arrangements or packaging.Certification and quality documentation also serve different purposes. IEC or EN 60252-1 references relate to AC motor capacitor requirements and applicable testing. RoHS documentation addresses restricted substances, while ISO 9001 concerns quality-management systems rather than proving the performance of every individual capacitor model. A complete supplier review should connect each document to the relevant product, manufacturer and current approval status.The distinction between a run capacitor and a starting capacitor is equally important. A Bakelite-cased motor starting capacitor, for example, should only be specified when its material, construction and electrical characteristics are confirmed for the intended application. It should not be assumed to be equivalent to a CBB60 or CBB65 polypropylene film capacitor.Analyst PerspectiveThe companies covered here represent different positions in the capacitor supply chain. Some publish dedicated motor run and motor start product catalogues, while others focus on broader film-capacitor portfolios or upstream materials. This distinction matters when buyers compare a direct finished-component supplier with a company whose primary strength lies in capacitor technology or materials.For procurement teams, the most useful comparison is model-specific: capacitance, rated voltage, temperature category, safety class, terminal configuration, service-life data and relevant certification. Manufacturing capacity and customization options can then be evaluated against forecast demand and application requirements.OutlookIn 2026, established motor capacitor technologies continue to serve a wide range of pumps, fans, HVAC systems and household appliances. As buyers evaluate Motor Run Capacitor suppliers, the strongest basis for comparison remains the combination of relevant product documentation, application suitability and clearly defined manufacturing capabilities.For Taizhou Huifeng Electron Co., Ltd., its published CBB60, CBB65 and CD60 portfolio provides a concrete basis for evaluating its position in this market. As with every manufacturer in this overview, final selection should depend on current documentation and qualification of the exact model for the intended motor application.

Ella

Taizhou Huifeng Electron Co., Ltd.

+ +86 173 6983 5385

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 10 Motor Run Capacitor Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Motor Performance Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 27, 2026, 08:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.