South Africa: The Princess Royal To Visit Cape Town For Commonwealth Agriculture Conference

The Princess Royal will visit Cape Town on 3 and 4 November 2026 in her role as President of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth (RASC).

She will attend the 31st Commonwealth Agriculture Conference, which brings together agricultural leaders and the next generation of farmers from across the Commonwealth.

The conference will focus on leadership, climate resilience and the future of global agriculture.

During the visit, the Princess Royal will also take part in engagements highlighting links between the UK and South Africa. She will:



meet township entrepreneurs supported by the UK-South Africa Tech Hub's Township Digital Market Access programme, which helps small businesses use digital tools and e-commerce platforms to reach customers across South Africa

visit a stud farm in the Western Cape to learn about a new bilateral trade protocol for the export and import of horses between South Africa and the UK meet the last known World War II veteran in South Africa and his family, and thank him for his service

Acting British High Commissioner to South Africa, Lisa Weedon, said: "We are delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness South Africa for her second visit in two years and sixth overall. This visit is about people: the farmers, entrepreneurs and veterans whose stories show the depth of the ties between our two countries. From new trade opportunities to support for South Africa's incredible township entrepreneurs it is a chance to celebrate what the UK and South Africa can achieve together."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of UK.