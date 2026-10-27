Assam To Levy Green Tax On Transfer Of Older Vehicles Two-Wheelers, Evs Exempt

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday announced that the state government will levy a green cess on the ownership transfer of older vehicles, with the proceeds earmarked for environmental protection and greening initiatives.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said a small green cess would be imposed on ownership transfers of older vehicles, describing environmental protection as a shared responsibility.

“A greener Assam is our shared responsibility,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the revenue generated through the levy would support the state's greening efforts.

According to an infographic shared by the Chief Minister, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered vehicles will be exempt from the proposed levy.

The government has said the measure is intended to discourage the use of older, more polluting vehicles and encourage the adoption of newer vehicles that produce lower emissions.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over vehicular pollution and the need to promote cleaner transportation options.

Older vehicles, particularly those with outdated emission-control systems, can contribute significantly to air pollution. By linking the cess to vehicle ownership transfers, the state government appears to be targeting transactions involving older vehicles rather than imposing a blanket levy across all vehicle categories.

The exemptions for EVs and CNG-powered vehicles indicate an emphasis on encouraging relatively cleaner mobility options.

The exclusion of two-wheelers and three-wheelers also means that these categories will not be covered by the proposed charge, according to the information shared by the Chief Minister.

However, the announcement did not specify the exact rate of the green cess, the age threshold for vehicles classified as older, or the date from which the levy will come into effect.

Further details regarding the implementation mechanism, applicable vehicle categories and collection procedures are expected to clarify the scope of the proposed measure.

The initiative is part of the state's broader effort to promote environmental sustainability and encourage greener transportation practices.

The government is expected to provide additional details on the proposed levy, including the financial implications for vehicle owners and the manner in which the collected funds will be utilised for greening initiatives.