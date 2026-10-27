Security Forces Arrest Kuki Militant Cadre Seize Foreign-Made Weapons In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 27 (IANS) Security forces in Manipur have arrested a suspected cadre of the Kuki National Front (MC) and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including foreign-made weapons, during separate operations in Churachandpur and Imphal East districts, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said that Manipur Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Assam Rifles launched an intelligence-based joint operation at the hilly Kingkin village in Churachandpur district on Monday night.

During the operation, the joint team intercepted a suspicious vehicle and conducted a search, which led to the recovery of arms and ammunition. One individual, identified as Letkhothang Khongsai, 23, a resident of D. Lhangjol village, was arrested during the operation.

During preliminary questioning, he disclosed that he was a cadre of the Kuki National Front (MC), a group under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement, the official said.

In a separate intelligence-based joint operation, the Quick Action Team of the CRPF and Manipur Police commandos recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the foothills of Bongbal Khollen in Imphal East district.

The arms and weapons recovered and seized during the two operations included one foreign-made AK-series rifle, one foreign-made MA1 rifle, one A1 rifle with a magazine, one.303 Light Machine Gun (LMG), one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, two 12-bore double-barrel guns, three 12-bore single-barrel guns and one locally made 9 mm pistol with a magazine.

The security personnel also recovered a variety of ammunition and explosive-related items during the operations. These included three 36 mm hand grenades without detonators, one Chinese hand grenade, one MG-2 rifle grenade, one Pompi shell, four wireless radio sets with one charger, and a large quantity of assorted ammunition.

In addition to the arms and ammunition, two transparent plastic packets containing brown sugar, weighing approximately 1.027 kg, were also recovered during the operations, officials said.

Meanwhile, security forces comprising central and state personnel continue to intensify their crackdown on militant groups across Manipur. Search operations and area-domination drives are underway in fringe areas, mixed-population localities and other vulnerable areas across various districts to strengthen security and prevent unlawful activities.

Security forces have also been providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) and the Imphal-Dimapur (Nagaland)-Guwahati National Highway (NH-2).

Strict security arrangements and convoy-protection measures remain in place along sensitive stretches of these highways to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicles, particularly those transporting essential supplies.

NH-37 and NH-2 are the two crucial lifelines of Manipur, connecting the state with the rest of the country.