India's Largest Monastery Is In Arunachal Pradesh: Fascinating Story Of Tawang

On the Eastern Himalayas, in Tawang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, there lies a monastery full of Buddhist tradition, ancient scriptures, and legends. Not only a symbol of spirituality, Tawang Monastery is an important seat of Buddhist education and a great example of the traditional monastic architecture.

Tawang Monastery: History and Importance

Tawang Monastery, also known as Gaden Namgyal Lhatse, was founded in 1680-81 by Merak Lama Lodre Gyatso on the behest of the fifth Dalai Lama. It is often translated as the“divine paradise of complete victory”.

The monastery lies at an elevation of over 10,000 feet and is known as the largest Buddhist monastery in India. The building has three floors with a total of 65 living quarters within a walled compound which is 925 feet long.

The Colorful Entrance and Ancient Scriptures

One of the most notable architectural features of the monastery is Kakaling, a hut-like structure that serves as the colorful entrance to the monastery.

On the inside of the monastery, there is a very important collection of Buddhist texts including the Kangyur and Tengyur. The printing press located within the monastery has been used by locals to print their religious books with paper and wooden printing blocks.

Legend of Tawang Monastery

The construction of this great monastery is connected to an interesting story known in the area. It tells how Lama Lodre Gyatso was struggling to find the right place to construct a monastery and he was praying in a cave.

Once he came out of the cave, he saw that his horse has disappeared. However, he later found that the horse was grazing at the hill of Tana Mandekhang, which was once a royal palace. Seeing this as an omen, he decided to build the monastery here with the help of locals.

Thus, today this monastery serves as an important place of interest for the travelers visiting Arunachal Pradesh.