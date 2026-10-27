London Transforms Oxford Street into Pedestrian Zone
(MENAFN) Nearly one kilometer of London's renowned Oxford Street has been closed to traffic as part of a major pedestrianization initiative, with Mayor Sadiq Khan calling the change "a truly momentous occasion for the capital."
The new restrictions apply to the section between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street. Buses, taxis, private hire vehicles, other motor vehicles, bicycles, scooters and pedicabs are prohibited from entering the designated area, while traffic will be redirected to surrounding roads.
Delivery vehicles will still be allowed access between midnight and 7 am local time. Emergency services will also retain entry to the street, a major shopping destination that attracts visitors from around the world.
Khan welcomed the project, describing the pedestrianized area as "a new vibrant destination" and expressing enthusiasm about seeing his long-standing plans for the famous retail district become reality.
"Revitalising Oxford Street will boost jobs and economic growth in the capital, unlock the full potential of this key part of the West End and help build a better, greener and more prosperous London for everyone," he said.
"There has been talk of pedestrianising Oxford Street for decades. After so many false dawns, and now working with a Government who share the scale of my ambition, I'm proud that we're finally unlocking a new era for the street," he noted.
The mayor expects the transformation to open up space for a broader programme of public activities, with potential events spanning sports, fashion and cultural celebrations. The initiative aims to reshape the experience of one of London's best-known commercial streets while supporting economic activity and creating a more pedestrian-friendly urban environment.
The new restrictions apply to the section between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street. Buses, taxis, private hire vehicles, other motor vehicles, bicycles, scooters and pedicabs are prohibited from entering the designated area, while traffic will be redirected to surrounding roads.
Delivery vehicles will still be allowed access between midnight and 7 am local time. Emergency services will also retain entry to the street, a major shopping destination that attracts visitors from around the world.
Khan welcomed the project, describing the pedestrianized area as "a new vibrant destination" and expressing enthusiasm about seeing his long-standing plans for the famous retail district become reality.
"Revitalising Oxford Street will boost jobs and economic growth in the capital, unlock the full potential of this key part of the West End and help build a better, greener and more prosperous London for everyone," he said.
"There has been talk of pedestrianising Oxford Street for decades. After so many false dawns, and now working with a Government who share the scale of my ambition, I'm proud that we're finally unlocking a new era for the street," he noted.
The mayor expects the transformation to open up space for a broader programme of public activities, with potential events spanning sports, fashion and cultural celebrations. The initiative aims to reshape the experience of one of London's best-known commercial streets while supporting economic activity and creating a more pedestrian-friendly urban environment.
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