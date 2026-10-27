Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026: 1-Billion Step Goal Announced For Some Residents

With the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) nearly upon us, Dubai Residential has announced a collective one-billion step target across its 21 communities, in order to encourage residents to achieve their fitness goals.

The initiative will unite more than 146,000 residents behind a shared fitness goal in support of DFC's 30x30 challenge. Dubai Residential - the owner and operator of one of the city's largest residential leasing portfolios - is conducting the initiative in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council.

Residents can participate by downloading the 'fitze' app to track their daily steps and get rewards based on the goals met. From October 31 to November 29, the steps logged will count towards one billion step goal.

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Talabat, which will serve as the exclusive hydration partner across community fitness events throughout the month, will give out complimentary Talabat Pro subscriptions to residents and families who attend.

The top 5 participants overall will each receive a 12-month Careem Plus membership, and the next 5 will each receive a 6-month membership.

Residents will also have the chance to win from Dh1 million in rewards through the fitze app during DFC, including international trips, staycations, dining experiences, shopping vouchers and more.

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