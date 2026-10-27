Sharjah National Oil Corporation Announces Doubling Of Its Gas Production

Sharjah National Oil Corporation (Snoc) announced on Tuesday, October 27, that its current gas productionon more than doubled, in a major milestone that will strengthen the emirate's long-term energy security.

The announcement was made as the company revealed the completion of Phase 1 development of the Hedebah Gas-Condensate Field, which was discovered in May 2024 northeast of the Sajaa gas field. In comments on the news, Khamis Al Mazrouei, CEO of Snoc said: "Completing Phase 1 and bringing the field into production demonstrates our ability to move quickly from discovery to delivery while supporting the emirate's growing energy requirements."

Hedebah field is the fifth onshore field in Sharjah, in addition to the Al-Sajaa, Kahif, Mahani and Muayed fields. In 2024, Sharjah Petroleum Council unveiled the discovery of new gas reserves in the field, saying it was made "in promising economic quantities" after Sharjah National Oil Corporation drilled a well.

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In November 2025, additional gas reservoirs in a well near Sajaa Field were discovered, when Snoc said the drilling and testing operations of the second well, "Hedebah-02,” also located north of the Sajaa Field, were successful. The well is part of the evaluation and development work the corporation is carrying out in the onshore Hedebah gas field. It was drilled to a total depth of 13,200 feet.

Cornerstone to Snoc's strategy

Despite significant logistical and procurement challenges, including regional shipping disruptions and material supply constraints, Snoc has successfully shown it is able to execute complex developments on an accelerated timeline.

"Within less than a year of discovery, Snoc achieved first gas from the field and has now completed all key Phase 1 objectives, including appraisal drilling, well evaluation, gathering infrastructure, pipeline installation and commissioning activities," Al Mazrouei added.

“Hedebah is one of the most significant gas developments in Sharjah in recent years and a cornerstone of Snoc's long-term growth strategy."

Masoud Al Hamadi, Executive Director of Upstream at SNOC, also said,“Appraisal results have confirmed strong reservoir quality, favourable pressure characteristics, and encouraging production performance across the field".

Snoc has already started preparations for the next stage of development, with activities being accelerated to ramp up production during 2027. "The field is expected to reach plateau production by 2028 and make a substantial contribution to meeting future energy demand across the emirate," Snoc announced in a statement.

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