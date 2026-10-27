Egyptian Who Crossed Border Detained Incident Under Review: Israeli Military
The man was transferred to security forces for further questioning, the military said, without providing additional details. No statement was immediately issued by Egypt's authorities on the incident.Recommended For You
"The IDF views the incident with severity and continues to maintain a high level of defensive readiness in the area. The incident is under review," the Israeli military said in a statement.
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