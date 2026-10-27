Build Your House 2026 Opens With Participation Of More Than 250 Exhibitors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The seventh edition of Build Your House 2026 opened yesterday under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, bringing together more than 250 exhibitors from over 10 countries to showcase the latest innovations in construction, home design and sustainable housing.

Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani inaugurated the exhibition, which runs until October 28, in the presence of several dignitaries and officials.

Following the opening ceremony, the Minister toured the exhibition pavilions, where he reviewed the latest products and services offered by local and international companies in construction, interior design, and smart and sustainable housing solutions.

The Minister highlighted the exhibition's role as a specialised platform enabling citizens to explore the latest construction and design technologies and learn about the options available at different stages of building a home.

He also underscored the importance of the event in providing local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with opportunities to showcase their products, services and innovations, particularly those contributing to the development of smart and sustainable housing.

The exhibition brings together contracting companies, engineering consultancies, building-material suppliers and home-furnishing providers, offering visitors a comprehensive overview of the products and services available for residential construction.

It also provides a platform for direct engagement between companies and citizens, enabling prospective homeowners to explore options across every stage of the building process, from initial planning and design to construction, implementation and final fit-out.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is participating in the exhibition as a Supporting Partner, reaffirming its commitment to developing the private sector, strengthening the competitiveness of national industries and promoting the adoption of modern, sustainable technologies in construction. These efforts support economic diversification and contribute to the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Ministry's pavilion features a range of products from national factories operating in the construction sector, highlighting the quality and diversity of locally manufactured products and encouraging their wider adoption. It also aims to strengthen engagement among manufacturers, contractors and consumers, helping expand the presence of national products in the domestic market.

In addition, the pavilion introduces visitors to the Ministry's key digital services and initiatives, including the Single Window platform, Smart Advisor, the“Saif” Smart Assistant and the Business Map. These services are designed to simplify procedures, streamline access to government services and provide information to support investors and entrepreneurs.