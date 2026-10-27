Qatar Diamond Exchange Broadens Asian Presence With Hong Kong Partnership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Diamond Exchange has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, China (DFHK), establishing a strategic partnership between the two organizations. The agreement was formalized in Hong Kong by Ghanim Al-Saadi, Director of the Qatar Diamond Exchange, and Lawrence Ma, President of DFHK.

Founded in 2000, DFHK represents Hong Kong's diamond industry and is a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB). The federation's members worldwide work hand in hand with other international gem and jewelry associations to uphold the integrity of the diamond business, and to advance consumer confidence in natural diamonds.

Under the agreement, the Exchange and DFHK will work to connect their memberships, opening commercial channels, making introductions and creating opportunities for the two communities to trade with one another. Members and management on both sides will be welcomed at industry events, tenders, auctions and viewings, with a schedule of visits between Doha and Hong Kong.

Both organizations have also pledged to support consumer confidence in natural diamonds and each will trade in line with the standards the industry relies on, among them the World Diamond Council's System of Warranties and the frameworks led by the Responsible Jewellery Council.

Ghanim Al-Saadi, Director of the Qatar Diamond Exchange, said:“Hong Kong has been Asia's gateway for diamonds for generations, and the DFHK sits at the heart of that trade. For our members, this partnership puts Asia's buyers within reach. For Hong Kong's diamantaires, it opens the Gulf and the markets that run through it. Every agreement we sign is built on the same idea. Trade follows trust, and trust is built between people.”

Lawrence Ma, Founding President of the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, stated:“We are most delighted to have signed this MoU with the Qatar Diamond Exchange, which serves to provide a simple, effective framework for our members to exchange market insights, share best practices. It will open new channels for dialogue, trade and collaboration, while reinforcing Hong Kong's role as a trusted hub for the global natural diamond trade. We look forward to working closely with Qatar Diamond Exchange to create practical opportunities for our members, strengthen confidence in natural diamonds, and build a more connected and resilient future for our industry.”

The agreement is the Exchange's fifth partnership with a WFDB-affiliated bourse. Earlier this year, MoUs were signed with the Diamond Exchange of Singapore (DES), the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE), the Tokyo Diamond Exchange (TDE), and Borsa Diamanti d'Italia (Diamond Bourse of Italy), deepening the Exchange's network across Asia's principal trading centers and into Europe.