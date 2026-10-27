Doha Investment Expands Qatar's Active Asset Management Initiative To Qr5bn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Investment, Qatar's new dedicated investment platform, yesterday announced an expansion of Qatar's Active Asset Management Initiative from QR2.6bn to QR5bn. The expansion will be funded through new cash and will be open to eligible local and international asset managers.

The additional commitment is an acceleration of the Initiative's expansion, and supports Doha Investment's long-term objectives of deepening liquidity, broadening institutional participation and contributing to the continued development of Qatar's capital markets and asset management industry.

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman and Managing Director said: H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani“Since its launch in 2024, Qatar's Active Asset Management Initiative has attracted a growing number of international and local asset managers and participants, demonstrating the significant opportunities in the Qatari equity market.

“Doha Investment is committed to enhancing Qatar's asset management and capital markets ecosystem as a tool to drive economic growth. The additional investment will contribute to a more active and diversified market, while strengthening collaboration with leading asset managers,” he added.

Launched in 2024 by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qatar's Active Asset Management Initiative partners with global and local asset managers with established Qatar and GCC expertise.

The initiative has deployed QR2.6bn since inception, and has four managers at present: Ashmore Group, Fiera Capital, Franklin Templeton and Lesha Bank. The Initiative will continue to regularly onboard new local and international participants.