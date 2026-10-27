Milaha Reports Qr958m Net Profit For Nine-Month Period

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Navigation (“Milaha”), the industry-leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions in the region, announced its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The key financial highlights are as follows:

- Operating revenues of QR2.619bn for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to QR2.458bn for the same period in 2025.

- Operating profit of QR546m for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to QR516m for the same period in 2025.

- Net profit of QR958m for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to QR1.058bn for the same period in 2025.

- Earnings per share of QR0.84 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to QR0.93 for the same period in 2025.

Milaha Maritime & Logistics' bottom line increased by QR175m compared to the same period in 2025, driven by strategic vessel redeployment and favorable industry-wide freight rates in our container shipping unit, as well as increased project cargo moves and establishment of landbridge corridors in our logistics unit, which more than offset weaker performance from our port operations joint arrangement.

Milaha Gas & Petrochem reported a QR142m decline in net profit compared to the same period in 2025, with QR111m attributable to the divestment and one-time gains recognized from the sale of two very large gas carriers (VLGCs) in 2025, along with weaker performance from our fully and partially owned fleet due to the impact of the regional conflict.

Milaha Offshore's net profit decreased by QR104m compared to the same period in 2025, driven by the impact of the regional conflict on operations and reduced engineering project activity.

Milaha Marine & Technical Services reported a QR30m decline in net profit compared to the same period in 2025, mainly due to reduced operations and disruptions linked to the regional conflict.

Meanwhile Milaha Capital recorded a QR1m increase in net profit compared to the same period in 2025. The positive impact of higher private strategy income in the investment unit was more than offset by lower dividend income from the local investment portfolio. The real estate unit's net income increased mainly due to the non-recurrence of an impairment recorded in

2025.

The company will conduct an investor conference call on Wednesday October 28, 2026, at 14:00 Doha time, to further discuss its results.