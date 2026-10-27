Barwa Real Estate Posts Net Profit Of Qr588m For Nine Months

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The results showed a net profit attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company of QR588m, with earnings per share of QR0.151. The Group's total assets amounted to QR37.3bn, while total equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company amounted to QR22.7bn, reflecting the strength of the Group's financial position and its ability to continue implementing its development and investment strategy.

The Group recorded net profit before gains/losses from revaluation of investment properties of QR605m, compared with QR417m during the corresponding period of 2025, an increase of 45%. This strong growth is measured after excluding the impact of gains/losses from revaluation of investment properties, which by their nature constitute a non-recurring and non-cash item.

The Group also generated total revenues from rentals, consultancy services, property sales and other operating activities of QR1,567m, compared with QR1,379m during the corresponding period of last year, an increase of 14%. This performance reflects the strength of the national economy in facing regional challenges, the strength of the Group's real estate portfolio, as well as its operational flexibility and ability to benefit from available opportunities and adapt to economic and market changes.

The financial results also confirm the Group's continued success in implementing its strategy aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and rationalizing expenses, as it managed to reduce finance costs by QR35m, or 7%, compared with the corresponding period of 2025, which contributed to supporting profitability and enhancing cash flows.

Barwa Group owns the largest diversified operating real estate portfolio in the State of Qatar, distributed across 40 projects. This vast operating portfolio includes:

- 69.4 thousand residential units (distributed among villas, apartments and workers' rooms).

- 20 educational facilities distributed among schools, nurseries and kindergartens.

- Commercial spaces totaling 438 thousand square meters.

- Logistics spaces totaling 500 thousand square meters.

- 350 hotel rooms and apartments in the hospitality sector.

To manage this vast portfolio as efficiently as possible and also to enhance operating revenues, Barwa has, since its early years, established leading companies in the field of asset and property management, including Waseef Asset Management Company, which specializes in providing property management services and maintenance services, and Shaza Hotels Company, which specializes in managing five- and four-star hotels.

To diversify revenue sources and enhance their sustainability, the Group also established Barwa District Cooling Company with a total production capacity of 37.6 thousand tons.

The Group also continued development works on the“Barwa Hills” project in its first and second phases, which include two buildings comprising one-bedroom residential units, in addition to service and recreational facilities including a gymnasium, a swimming pool and retail shops. The project is located in the Jabal Thuaileb area in Lusail City.

During the period, the Group also commenced development works on the Madinatna School project, in a step reflecting its commitment to diversifying its real estate portfolio and enhancing the sustainability of its operating revenues, as well as supporting the education sector, which continues to grow and enjoys priority within the national development objectives of Qatar.

The Group also announced the launch of its new project“Barwa Bay” in the luxury and premium real estate segment in Lusail City, and opened registration of interest, to constitute a new addition to the Group's residential portfolio in one of the most prominent urban development areas in the State of Qatar.

The Group continues to study and develop a number of new opportunities and projects that would enhance operating revenues, diversify income sources and support sustainable growth in shareholders' returns, most notably:. Studying opportunities for expansion in the educational real estate sector through a number of the Group's projects spread across different areas within the State.

- Evaluating options for the optimal use of vacant land owned by the Group, in a manner that contributes to maximizing its investment value and achieving the best possible return from it.

- Continuously reviewing and evaluating of the Group's international and financial investments with the aim of enhancing their performance.

- Further strengthening the strategic partnership with the government of Qatar to develop more real estate projects that meet market needs, particularly public-private partnership projects, including projects to develop land for citizens' housing, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.