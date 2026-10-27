QIIB Hosts Sixth Qatar Banks Fraud Management Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB hosted the sixth Qatar Banks Fraud Management Forum (QBFMF) yesterday at the Mandarin Oriental Doha in Msheireb Downtown.

The forum brought together a broad range of senior officials and representatives from Qatar Central Bank (QCB), Qatar Financial Information Unit and the Ministry of Interior, alongside senior executives from banks, financial institutions and telecommunications companies across Qatar.

The sixth edition further reinforced the forum's position as a leading national platform for cooperation and coordinated action among banks, regulatory authorities and security agencies.

Discussions focused on emerging financial fraud trends and methods, evaluating measures to counter evolving threats, reviewing progress on recommendations and key issues raised at previous editions, and developing comprehensive prevention strategies to strengthen the resilience of Qatar's financial sector.

The forum featured a comprehensive programme of strategic discussions and interactive sessions, which were held in two main sessions covering key aspects of fraud prevention and risk management.

During the first session, QIIB delivered a detailed presentation on emerging financial fraud trends and methods, with a focus on early detection. Participants also explored key operational and technological challenges and reviewed progress on the priorities identified at the previous forum. The second session brought together representatives from QCB, Qatar Financial Information Unit and the Ministry of Interior.

Keynote addresses and specialised presentations highlighted QCB's regulatory priorities, the role of the Financial Information Unit and the Ministry of Interior's efforts to investigate emerging forms of cybercrime and financial crime. The session concluded with an in-depth discussion involving all stakeholders.

Commenting on the event, Mohammad Rifaie Chief of Compliance and Anti Financial Crimes said:“We are proud to host the sixth Qatar Banks Fraud Management Forum, a key platform for strengthening coordination and collaboration among financial institutions, regulatory authorities and security agencies across Qatar. By working together, we can better address emerging financial threats.

“Protecting our customers' funds and personal information remains a top strategic priority for QIIB. For us, managing fraud risks goes beyond technical measures. It plays a vital role in building trust, promoting transparency and ensuring the long-term security and integrity of our banking and digital services.”

He also stressed the need to stay ahead of evolving threats and noted,“Financial crime and cyber fraud have become increasingly sophisticated in recent years. Banks must therefore continue investing in advanced technology and improving their monitoring and detection systems to identify suspicious activity early and prevent fraud before it causes harm.”

Concluding his remarks, Mohammad Rifaie said:“We highly value the leadership and continued guidance of QCB, the Ministry of Interior and the Qatar Financial Information Unit. Strong cooperation and effective partnerships between the public and private sectors have helped strengthen the security and resilience of Qatar's financial sector, placing the country among the leading nations in combating financial crime.”

The success of the sixth edition of Qatar Banks Fraud Management Forum reflects QIIB's ongoing commitment to protecting financial stability and combating financial crime in Qatar, while continuing to play an active role in both the banking sector and the wider community.